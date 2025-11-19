IATA calls for better global cooperation on aviation climate action

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the governments of Japan, Malaysia, and other key industry stakeholders, issued a joint statement at COP30, urging governments and the international community to reaffirm the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)’s leadership and accelerate coordinated climate action for aviation to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The signatories highlighted the urgent need for global solutions, emphasising that ICAO remains the exclusive forum for addressing international aviation emissions.

All parties likewise cautioned against fragmented or unilateral measures, stressing that only a unified approach can deliver effective climate results for the sector.

Also given due emphasis was the role of robust global carbon markets in scaling up climate finance opportunities, which is high on the COP agenda and central to the Baku to Belem Roadmap.

A catalyst

IATA director-general Willie Walsh pointed out how aviation is a catalyst for global connectivity and economic development.

He declared: "To achieve net zero emissions by 2050, governments must reaffirm ICAO’s role as the single global authority, fully implement CORSIA, and operationalize Article 6 to unlock climate finance for developing nations."

Walsh added that fragmented taxes and levies will not cut emissions as they risk diverting funds from actual emission-reduction investments, which is a critical climate consideration, and will only weaken connectivity and harm those who depend on it most.

Points to consider

ICAO’s central role

The statement reaffirms ICAO’s authority, established under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Kyoto Protocol, as the sole body for regulating international aviation emissions.

The signatories urge all States to uphold ICAO’s leadership and avoid duplicating mechanisms across international processes.

Strengthening CORSIA

The signatories call on all governments to strengthen the implementation of the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), approved by all 193 ICAO Member States, which is a cornerstone for achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

In CORSIA’s First Phase (2024-26), airlines are expected to purchase upwards of 200 million credits, generating US$4 to 5 billion.

This will increase steeply in the following years, given that the scheme is expected to offset nearly 2 billion credits through 2035.

This climate finance will directly support high-quality, independently verified emission-reduction projects, particularly in developing countries, significantly advancing the objectives of the Paris Agreement and promoting sustainable development, technology transfer, and job creation.

Urgent implementation of Article 6

The statement calls on all host countries to operationalize Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, issue Letters of Authorization (LoAs), and enable the release of CORSIA-Eligible Emissions Units (EEUs).

These steps are essential to mobilize international climate finance and support sustainable development.

Taxes and levies are not climate solutions

The signatories caution that taxes and levies, notably ticket taxes such as those proposed by emerging coalitions, are not effective climate instruments and risk negatively impacting investment capacity into real emission-reduction projects.

Such measures can impair connectivity and harm developing economies and Small Island States disproportionately.