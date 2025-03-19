The International Air Transport Association (IATA) called for the rapid adoption of digital identity technologies today, 19th March, in Sydney, Australia.

These technologies are necessary for enhancing aviation security and operational efficiency worldwide.

IATA made the call to aviation industry leaders during the Sydney Leaders’ Week Conference hosted by Qantas.

Participants supported this position, emphasising the need for collaboration in implementing Verifiable Credentials (VC) and Decentralized Identifiers (DIDs).

Key benefits of identity tech to the global aviation sector

It is widely accepted that digital identity can bring the following benefits to aviation security:

Stronger Document Integrity: Reducing fraud and unauthorized access.​

Global Trust: Enabling secure, cross-border, interoperable identity verification.

Operational Efficiency: Streamlining document verification for a smoother passenger experience, strengthening regulatory oversight, and optimizing resource allocation.

According to IATA senior vice-president for operations, safety, and security Nick Careen: “Global cooperation keeps flying secure. Adopting Verifiable Credentials and Decentralized Identifiers standards is a natural next step in reinforcing security, trust, and efficiency. Every aviation stakeholder wants flying to be even more secure—which crosses geopolitical divides. The technology is ready and proven. We now need to take the momentum of this meeting and work towards obtaining a recommendation at the upcoming ICAO assembly later this year.”

Digital transformation is key to boosting security

Aviation security leaders at the conference likewise identified key actions for governments to drive the industry’s digital transformation.

These include:

Fast-Track Technology Integration : Incorporate VC and DID technologies into national and international security frameworks, aligning with ICAO Annex 17 and Aircraft Operator Security Programs (AOSP).

Prioritize Aviation Digital ID Use Cases: Integrate aviation digital identity solutions into national digital strategies to enhance global cooperation.

Invest in Capacity Building: Allocate resources to equip industry stakeholders with the necessary knowledge and infrastructure for seamless implementation.​

Increase Stakeholder Engagement: Promote awareness and industry-wide adoption of digital identity solutions through targeted education and outreach.

In order to make this possible, IATA’s One ID initiative promotes globally interoperable digital identity standards, enabling passengers to verify their travel documents before departure and move through the airport using biometric recognition instead of physical documents.

One ID works in harmony with ICAO’s Digital Travel Credential ensuring security and efficiency while maintaining privacy and compliance with global regulations.

IATA is also advancing its Aviation Security Trust Framework, which sees regulatory alignment, cross-sector collaboration and infrastructure as critical components to realize the benefits of digital identity in global aviation.