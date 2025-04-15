The International Air Transport Association (IATA) emphasised the vital role of air cargo in maintaining global supply chain resilience at the opening of its 18th World Cargo Symposium (WCS) today in Dubai, UAE.

The Association called on governments and industry to remain focused on delivering the fundamental expectations of customers; namely safety and security, digitalization and sustainability.

In his opening remarks, IATA global head of cargo Brendan Sullivan declared: “Whether supporting global trade, enabling e-commerce, or delivering vital humanitarian aid, the value of air cargo has never been clearer. To meet customer expectations and navigate an increasingly complex environment, the air cargo industry must continuously strengthen safety and security, fast-track digitalization, and deliver on its sustainability commitments.”

Safety calls for a zero-tolerance policy for rogue shippers

Safety is the top priority for air transport and in the case of air cargo the specific focus is on the safe transport of lithium batteries.

Thus, IATA calls on governments to step up efforts to stop rogue shippers and support ICAO’s work to strengthen Annex 18 of the Chicago Convention, the global framework for the safe transport of dangerous goods by air.

Sullivan said of this: “Shipments of lithium batteries are growing in volume. With that come increased risks associated with undeclared or mis-declared goods. The industry has invested in training, certification, and technology. Governments must match that commitment with robust oversight and enforcement.”

Coordinated, risk-based measures are needed to boost security

IATA reinforced calls to governments for a coordinated, risk-based approach to air cargo security following recent incidents involving incendiary devices concealed in shipments.

While some states implemented new measures, the lack of alignment led to inconsistent outcomes.

This situation reinforces the importance of harmonized responses based on global standards.

Sullivan opined: “Recent security incidents highlight the need for better coordination among governments. Aviation security cannot be built on fragmented or reactionary measures. Global standards and cooperation are essential.”

IATA also renewed its call to states to fulfill their Annex 17 obligations by sharing timely and accurate threat intelligence to enable informed risk assessments and operational decisions.

Sullivan added: “The industry is best placed to understand its operations and the associated safety and security risks. But governments have infinitely more resources, particularly in intelligence gathering. The best results come when governments and industry work together.”

Fast-tracking the adoption of ONE Record throughout the industry

IATA reinforced the central role of ONE Record as the industry’s standard for end-to-end digital data exchange, supporting improved efficiency, compliance, and transparency.

The industry’s goal is clear: by January 2026, ONE Record will become the preferred method of sharing data.

To accelerate industry adoption IATA urged:

Airlines and forwarders to move forward with implementation

Governments to recognize ONE Record in regulatory data filing requirements

Developers to build secure, open, and compatible digital platforms

Sullivan said: “ONE Record is a foundational shift in how we share, manage, and trust data across the supply chain. Airlines representing 72 percent of global air waybill volume are on track to implement it. More than 100 IT providers and 10,000 freight forwarders are already aligned. To achieve full value, implementation must accelerate across all stakeholders, and governments must recognize ONE Record in their regulatory frameworks.

SAF support and strong commitment are keys to sustainability

The air cargo industry continues to embed sustainability into its operations, with growing efforts to reduce waste, implement circular practices, and phase out single-use plastics.

For example, IATA guidance to eliminate single-use plastics across the cargo supply chain is now reflected in operational standards.

Progress is also being made on the sector’s largest environmental challenge: reducing carbon emissions. Momentum around Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is growing, with new agreements across the value chain and more companies committing to SAF use.

The SAF Registry, recently launched and operated by CADO, is designed to enable a global market for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and accelerate the industry’s transition to net-zero emissions by 2050.

In addition, IATA will soon launch CO2 Connect for Cargo to support accurate emissions calculation and reporting, including SAF usage.

However, SAF volumes remain far below what is needed, and production costs remain high. IATA urged governments to implement policy frameworks to scale up SAF production and reduce costs.

Sullivan declared: “We are committed to net zero carbon emissions by 2050. But the ramp-up of SAF, our strongest lever, has been disappointing. The major fuel producers have been sidelining planned investments in SAF. Aircraft manufacturers have backed off their commitments for medium-term delivery of CO2 saving products such as hydrogen-powered aircraft. And governments have not provided the policy support needed, even though they have a playbook at hand with how the wind and solar energy industries expanded. Instead, they send mixed signals by subsidizing fossil fuel extraction while aiming for net zero. Airlines are committed and determined but we cannot do it alone. We need action behind the words of regulators, fuel suppliers and manufacturers.

Likewise, despite growing trade tensions, IATA reinforced its position that trade drives prosperity, and that any measures undermining the free flow of goods ultimately hurt businesses, consumers, and economies.

As Sullivan puts it: “Current trade tensions are deeply concerning. Trade drives prosperity. The more the world trades, the better off we all are. So, whatever the resolution of current trade tensions is, we know that air cargo will be there to deliver the goods people need and want.”