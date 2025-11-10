IATA study shows how the use of biometric technologies to manage passenger flow can streamline travel processes

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released a study showing how substantial cost savings, operational efficiencies, passenger experience, and sustainability gains can be made by using biometric digital ID technology.

The said technology may be utilised for managing the segregation of international and domestic departing passengers at airports where they are currently separated by physical barriers.

Released on Thursday, 6th November, the Domestic and International Passenger Integration Programme (DIPIP) report is the result of IATA’s collaboration with AtkinsRéalisan, an engineering services and project management company.

According to IATA senior vice-president for operations, safety, and security Nick Careen: “Regulatory requirements and technology limitations have meant that domestic and international departure passenger flows need to be physically separated at many airports. That’s no longer the case. Digital ID powered by biometrics can achieve the needed segregation without creating a physically separated flow with duplicated facilities which is inefficient and costly. The study shows that segregating passengers with digital ID will lead to a better travel experience for travelers, reduce costs for airports and airlines, and maintain security and border control requirements. It’s a compelling case for a much-needed modernisation.”

Likewise, AtkinsRéalisan aviation market director for the UK and Ireland Gareth Vest remarked: “The publication of this report is key in understanding how the concepts of digital identity and use of biometrics can play a significant role in improving passenger experience and creating substantial cost savings which will have benefits across the aviation sector. We have a strong working relationship with IATA and were delighted to work on this study, drawing on our own broad experience of integrating biometrics into the passenger journey.”

The benefits of biometrics

The study quantified the following benefits from segregating departing passengers with biometric enabled digital ID:

Improved Passenger Experience: Removing physical barriers between domestic and international departure flows will improve passenger satisfaction with simplified journeys and shorter processing times. Minimum connection times, for example, could be reduced by nearly 20% with the efficiencies gained.

Cost Savings: Shared facilities eliminate duplication in infrastructure, utilities, and staffing, reducing maintenance, operating, and construction costs for airports, airlines, and ground handlers. Case studies at major international airports identified up to an 11 percent reduction in airport staff costs, while a ground handling company estimated a USD5.3M annual saving at another leading airport.

More Efficient Use of Airport Infrastructure: Enabling departing passenger flows to use the same physical space allows airports to serve more passengers within existing terminal footprints, optimizing use of space and the services within it.

Sustainability Benefits: Consolidation reduces energy use and construction-related emissions.

Operational Flexibility: Shared facilities allow airports, airlines, and ground handlers to better manage fluctuating passenger volumes and deploy resources where needed. This is particularly important given that international and domestic departures often concentrate at different times during the day.

Careen explained: “The savings quickly add up. A medium-sized airport serving 10 million passengers annually could save up to $80 million of future capital expenditure and considerable annual operational savings through the removal of duplicate facilities and improved operational flexibility, while reducing its annual carbon footprint by 18,000 tonnes, or the equivalent of removing 4,000 cars from the road for a year. The case for change is clear. Managing departing passengers with digital ID instead of physical barriers delivers efficiency, emission reductions, and a smoother experience for travelers.”

Where to begin

Implementation of DIPIP can begin within existing regulatory frameworks.

Early phases, such as shared terminal areas and biometric identity verification, can proceed without major regulatory changes, provided close coordination among airports, airlines, and border authorities is maintained.

DIPIP outlines three stages of implementation: Baseline, Integrated, and End-State; these offer a practical roadmap for adoption.

The End-State envisions a fully digital process where travelers complete identity and travel checks remotely, creating a seamless, secure travel experience from home to gate.

According to Careen: “Collaboration is essential to unlocking the benefits of integrated passenger flows. Airports, airlines, and governments each have a role to play. By working together within existing frameworks and progressively modernizing them we can deliver seamless, secure, and efficient travel for passengers while maintaining the highest standards of safety and compliance.”