Sabre Corporation announced that Iberojet, a prominent Spanish carrier and part of Ávoris, has renewed its partnership with Sabre’s Radixx Passenger Service System (PSS) for seven years. The early renewal underscores the airline’s confidence in Radixx’s innovative solutions and commitment to driving operational efficiency and superior customer experiences.

Through this renewed agreement, Iberojet will continue leveraging the full suite of Radixx products, including Radixx Res (reservation system), Radixx Go (departure control system), Radixx EZYcommerce (e-commerce), and Radixx Insight (reporting tools). These solutions are designed to empower the airline with flexible, scalable technologies that align with its growth strategy and enhance its operational excellence in a competitive travel landscape.

“This renewal highlights the strong, collaborative partnership between Iberojet and Sabre, paving the way for a promising future with SabreMosaic as the next evolution in offer and order management,” said Darren Rickey, Senior Vice President, Airline Sales at Sabre. “Iberojet’s continued trust in Radixx solutions reflects the value we bring through innovation, reliability, and a customer-first approach. We’re excited to support Iberojet’s growth ambitions and to strengthen our position within Spain, one of Europe’s most dynamic travel markets.”

“Our continued partnership with Sabre and its Radixx platform is crucial for delivering exceptional travel experiences to our customers,” said José Ignacio Lugo, Chief Executive Officer of Iberojet. “Radixx provides us with the technology we need to stay ahead in the market while supporting our operational and commercial goals. This renewal reaffirms our confidence in Sabre’s innovative solutions and their ability to adapt to our evolving needs.”

This agreement not only reinforces Iberojet’s position as a leading airline in the Spanish travel market but also strengthens Sabre’s roadmap for innovation through Radixx. The partnership highlights Sabre’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions, enhancing Radixx’s ability to drive operational efficiency, and fostering long-term success for its airline partners. Furthermore, the integration of Radixx’s technologies supports Iberojet in offering superior customer service, while also creating opportunities for increased revenue through more efficient booking and retailing capabilities.

Iberojet is headquartered in Palma and Madrid and operates under Ávoris Corporación Empresarial, part of the Barceló Hotel Group. The airline specializes in long-haul leisure travel, connecting passengers to key destinations across the Americas, the Caribbean, and Europe.