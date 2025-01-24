Design-forward hospitality brand ibis Styles has formally opened ibis Styles Kuala Lumpur Bukit Bintang, a vibrant new addition to Malaysia’s capital.

Designed for curious travellers and creative minds, this exciting destination celebrates individuality through a dynamic blend of affordability, style, and comfort.

Accor’s chief operating officer for its premium, midscale, and economy division in Asia Garth Simmons said: “We are delighted to welcome ibis Styles Kuala Lumpur Bukit Bintang into Accor’s growing portfolio in Malaysia. This opening underscores our commitment to offering vibrant and accessible hospitality in key destinations, showcasing Kuala Lumpur’s unique energy and cultural richness.”

Hotel manager Fadzil Fizanee added: “ibis Styles is all about inspiring exploration and embracing individuality. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience the creative charm, heartfelt service, and thoughtful design that define our hotel.”

Where comfort and chic meet

Located in the lively Bukit Bintang district, the hotel places guests in the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s entertainment and retail scene.

Steps away from iconic landmarks such as Pavilion KL, Sungei Wang Plaza, and Berjaya Times Square, and with the MRT Bukit Bintang station just minutes away the hotel offers effortless access to the city’s cultural and commercial hotspots.

The hotel features 168 stylish and colourful rooms, thoughtfully designed to provide comfort and convenience for leisure and business travellers alike.

Guests will appreciate creative interiors, cosy bedding, and essential amenities tailored to modern travel needs.

Those staying in can also enjoy diverse dining options at the hotel’s lively restaurant, featuring dishes inspired by local and international flavours.

For those seeking to stay active, a fully equipped fitness centre is available, while long-stay guests will appreciate the convenience of a self-service laundromat.