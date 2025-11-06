IHCL announces the financial results for Q2 & H1 FY 2025-26

Marks fourteenth consecutive quarter of record performance

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, reported its consolidated financials for the second quarter ending September 30th, 2025. Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & CEO, IHCL, said: “Q2 FY2026 marks IHCL’s fourteenth consecutive quarter of record financial performance with a revenue of INR 2,124 crores, a 12% growth over the previous year and a strong EBITDA margin of 30.8%, an expansion of 90 basis points. The revenue performance in the first half of the year was enabled by a 9% RevPAR growth, 22% growth in New Businesses and 21% growth in management fee income.”

He added, “IHCL continued its accelerated growth momentum in the first half of FY2026 with 46 signings to reach a portfolio of 570 hotels and opened 26 hotels crossing a milestone of 250+ operating hotels in India with over 25,000 rooms. Under our strategic partnership with Clarks group, 14 hotels have been successfully onboarded on our sales & distribution network, the remaining portfolio is set to migrate to IHCL’s brandscape in the coming months. In line with our guidance, Taj Bandstand, an iconic development for Mumbai skyline has commenced construction post securing necessary approvals. On the back of strong industry fundamentals, outlook for the second half of the fiscal remains strong with a rebound in corporate travel, seasonal surge in social events and global conventions & trade fairs.”

Ankur Dalwani, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, IHCL said, “For Q2 FY2026, IHCL Standalone reported a revenue of INR 1,166 crores, clocking an EBITDA margin of 40.8%, an expansion of 220 basis points and a PAT margin of 24.8%. Planned renovations have been completed in the first seven months of this fiscal across key assets like Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa, Goa, Taj Palace, New Delhi and The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai.”

He added, “IHCL Consolidated continues to maintain a healthy balance sheet with a gross cash balance of INR 2,847 crores as on 30th September 2025.”

KEY HIGHLIGHTS – H1 FY2026