Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company introduces Claridges Collection, a curated set of boutique luxury hotels blending elegance with rich historical charm. Designed for those who appreciate life’s finer things, every detail at Claridges is a celebration of refined luxury and timeless privilege.

Speaking on the occasion, Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, said, “With India’s growing economic prominence, the income pyramid is witnessing a structural shift and the demand for luxury product and services is at an all -time high led by significant expansion of households in the high-net worth bracket. This presents a market opportunity to extend hospitality offerings in the luxury segment as consumers are seeking differentiated experiences.”

He added, “Claridges Collection resonates with those well-versed in the nuances of global luxury and seek evolved and bespoke experiences. Positioned at the heart of key gateway cities across the world, these hotels serve as the epicenter of cultural and social prominence, offering a refined sanctuary for discerning travelers. The Claridges Collection portfolio will commence with The Claridges, New Delhi and will include the historic Connemera, Chennai and post a comprehensive renovation, Blue Diamond, Pune.”

Suresh Nanda, Promoter of the Claridges Hotels Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are thrilled to announce this strategic partnership between IHCL and the iconic Claridges brand marking a significant milestone in expanding Claridges’ legacy of luxury and excellence across India. This collaboration unites IHCL’s renowned expertise as a global leader in world-class hospitality with Claridges’ rich heritage and award-winning culinary offerings, ensuring guests enjoy an unparalleled experience. We are confident that this alliance will redefine industry benchmarks, showcasing the best of both partners.”

Claridges Collection is set to build its portfolio across India’s metro cities and key leisure destinations with a vision to reach 20+ hotels by 2030.