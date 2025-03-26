Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company announced the signing of a resort in Pench, Madhya Pradesh. This greenfield project will be branded a Gateway resort.

Speaking on the occasion, Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President – Real Estate and Development, IHCL stated, “As one of the country’s key national parks, Pench is seeing increasing demand for quality hospitality services. This signing is in line with our strategy of expanding in high-potential tourism corridors. We are delighted to partner with Abhijit Mujumdar for this project.”

Located near the Maharashtra border, the 105-key Gateway Pench is an authentic reflection of its location, embodying the spirit of Pench and offering immersive guest experiences. Spread across over 10 acres, the resort features an array of culinary options including an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty restaurant, a bar, a pool bar and meeting venues. Guests can also unwind at the spa, rejuvenate at the fitness centre and the swimming pool.

Abhijit Mujumdar, Managing Director of Abhijit Realtors and Infraventures Pvt Ltd. said, “We are excited to partner with IHCL for this resort in Pench and look forward to an immersive hospitality experience in the region.”

“This collaboration marks an important milestone for us. The hotel will add to the region’s offerings,” added Sanket Bawankule, Director, Shree Jagdamba Construction Pvt. Ltd.

Located in the Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh, Pench is renowned as the ‘Mowgli Pench Sanctuary’, inspired by Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 15 hotels in Madhya Pradesh including 6 under development.