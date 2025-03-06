IHG appoints Bryan Chan as its new vice-president for development in Southeast Asia and Korea

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) announced the appointment of Bryan Chan as its new vice-president for development in South East Asia and Korea today, 6th March.

With IHG’s strong growth ambitions, Chan will oversee the strategic expansion of IHG’s brands across the region, build and strengthen stakeholder relationships and lead a team of highly experienced developers based in-market.

IHG senior vice-president and managing director for East Asia and the Pacific Rajit Sukumaran said: “I am delighted that Bryan will take on this important leadership role. With Bryan’s extensive regional and global experience, from working in Singapore and our Global Headquarters in Windsor, and breadth of knowledge across hospitality, real estate, commercial, marketing, and corporate and project finance, I am confident we have the right leader in place to continue the growth of our brands and expand our presence across city and resort destinations.”

Chan himself remarked on his appointment: “I feel privileged to have the opportunity to lead and support the growth agenda for South East Asia and Korea. I am passionate about co-curating new destination experiences and look forward to working with our partners to reimagine heritage sites and downtown city projects, conceive thoughtful resort concepts, bring out the best flavours of every neighbourhood, and share this with the rest of the world.”

Meet Bryan Chan

A part of IHG for over a decade, Chan Bryan has assumed roles of increased leadership and responsibility over the years in the development sector, moving from Manager to Senior Director and working across several markets including Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Philippines, South Korea, and Vietnam.

He has worked in IHG’s Windsor headquarters for a year on large scale complex projects including the landmark Novum partnership in Germany.

Chan also has 15 years of deal-making experience across multiple industries including hospitality real estate, energy, infrastructure, transport and industrials.

Prior to his role in IHG, he managed Asia transactions at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and worked as an analyst at Morgan Stanley in Hong Kong.