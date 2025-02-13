IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) officially launched its myBenefits human resource programme in Japan today, 13th January.

myBenefits is a strategic initiative to enhance IHG’s colleague offer in the country and attract the next generation of talent to its hotels.

The introduction of myBenefits in Japan builds on the programme’s successful launch in Australia and New Zealand in 2021.

The programme was specifically developed to recognise the changing needs and preferences of the workforce, catering to the needs of our current and future colleagues, and to support colleagues in both their personal and professional lives.

A better way to ensure staff retention

Given the surging growth of the global hospitality sector, IHG has seen the need to retain its most talented team members even as it draws in fresh talents to pursue a career within the industry.

Abhijay Sandilya, CEO of IHG ANA Hotels Group Japan and managing director of IHG Hotels & Resorts Japan & Micronesia, said of myBenefits: “This wide-reaching new benefits programme will enable them to plot career paths that suit their ambitions, while ensuring they flourish in their roles as they deliver IHG’s True Hospitality for Good to our guests. We plan to double our IHG estate in Japan and with that growth recognise the need to strengthen our competitiveness when it comes to attracting talent to our hotels. By offering great benefits through our ‘myBenefits’ programme, we’re showing potential candidates why they should join our team, stay with us and forge successful careers.”

Sandilya added that myBenefits shows how current hotel staff, as well as new hires, how much they are valued as vital members of the operational team.

Three rooms for development

IHG’s myBenefits programme extends warmth and commitment to excellence to its staff through three “room” promises: Room to Grow, Room to Belong and Room to Make a Difference.

The myBenefits programme is aimed at supporting these promises by way of the following:

Room to Belong: IHG myBenefits offers a competitive number of days off, paid sick leave, and birthday leave. Colleagues also enjoy significantly discounted room rates across 6500+ hotels globally, food and beverage discounts in hotel outlets, and enhanced benefits under IHG’s One Rewards loyalty program, making their time off and work-life balance even more rewarding.

Room to Grow: From day one, colleagues access IHG University for personalised learning plans, enhancing hospitality excellence and leadership skills. Talent acceleration programs fast-track careers, while domestic and global mobility options offer diverse brand and role exploration through short and long-term assignments, providing a comprehensive and enriching career development experience.

Room to Make a Difference: IHG’s Journey to Tomorrow, launched in 2021, aims to positively impact people, communities, and the planet. Giving for Good month is a highlight, with colleagues across 100+ countries dedicating time to support communities, with a goal to improve 30 million lives by 2030, fostering a culture of giving and sustainability.

The timeline for implementing each myBenefits program and the specific details may vary by hotel, allowing for tailored and flexible solutions that best meet the unique needs of each location.