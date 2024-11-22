IHG® Hotels & Resorts has signed a management agreement with Aaraki Hotels & Resorts to develop Holiday Inn Resort Dharamshala. The latest signing underscores IHG’s commitment to expand its footprint across key leisure destinations in India. Scheduled to open in Q3 2027, the new hotel will add 150 keys to IHG’s growing presence in the region.

Nestled in the picturesque Himalayan town of Dharamshala, located at an altitude of approximately 5,000 feet, Holiday Inn Resort Dharamshala will be a preferred hotel for both domestic and international tourists. Known for its panoramic valley views, favorable climate, and spiritual significance as the home of the Dalai Lama, Dharamshala attracts both domestic and international tourists year-round. The town is also home to one of the world’s most iconic cricket stadiums and has been selected as one of India’s 100 Smart Cities, underscoring its potential for sustainable and citizen-friendly growth.

A pioneer brand with a rich heritage, Holiday Inn has continued to evolve through the years, keeping the guest at the heart of all innovation and earning its status as one of the world’s most loved, trusted and recognized hotel brands. Once operational, Holiday Inn Resort Dharamshala will offer well-equipped rooms, including standard accommodation and suites, along with three dining options: an all-day dining restaurant, a bar, and a lobby lounge, ensuring a delightful experience for all guests. For guests looking to unwind and relax, the hotel will also feature a pool, a fitness centre, retail stores, and a resort centre. Holiday Inn Resort Dharamshala will also feature meeting spaces, including a grand ballroom catering to social gatherings and MICE opportunities with excellent road and air connectivity for business and leisure travelers alike.

Designed for the contemporary traveller, Holiday Inn Dharamshala will feature the brand-transforming Open Lobby concept, offering guests a revolutionary approach and in-hotel experience. The concept reimagines the traditional hotel lobby into a multi-functional hub featuring trendy and modern designs, where guests can seamlessly blend work, grab a bite, or unwind.

Commenting on the signing, Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts, stated: “We are thrilled to partner with Aaraki Hotels & Resorts to bring the iconic Holiday Inn brand to Dharamshala, which perfectly aligns with our growth strategy in India’s high-demand leisure markets. As travel preferences shift toward unique and experiential getaways, destinations like Dharamshala are emerging as top choices for both domestic and international travelers, drawn by its spiritual depth, natural beauty, and year-round appeal. The signing of this hotel underscores our commitment to expanding IHG’s presence in key leisure destinations, offering travelers globally recognized brands and memorable experiences.”

He further added, “We are certain that Holiday Inn Resort Dharamshala will set a new benchmark in the region, providing guests with a perfect blend of the brand’s timeless appeal and modern innovations tailored to today’s travelers. By introducing our Open Lobby concept, alongside thoughtfully designed accommodations and dining experiences, we aim to deliver an elevated stay that resonates with both domestic and international tourists.”

Manish Kakkar, Managing Partner, Aaraki Hotels & Resorts added: “We are delighted to partner with IHG Hotels & Resorts, a globally respected hospitality brand, to launch Holiday Inn Dharamshala. Given its strategic location and IHG’s esteemed reputation, we are confident that Holiday Inn Dharamshala will set a new benchmark for hospitality in the region. The hotel’s thoughtful design, exceptional amenities, and unparalleled service will elevate the travel experience in this scenic town.”