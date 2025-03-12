Global hospitality firm IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) announced its sponsorship of World Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, as well as the pavilion for the United Kingdom at the event.

This is a partnership that highlights IHG’s commitment to growth across Japan and Asia Pacific.

With Osaka set to welcome millions of domestic and international visitors between April and October as it hosts a global showcase of innovation, education, and co-operation for the second time, IHG is uniquely positioned to support the event with ten hotels in the city and a growing presence of more than 50 properties across ten brands throughout the country.

IHG managing director for Japan and Micronesia Abhijay Sandilya stated: “Japan has always been a key market for IHG, and our sponsorship of the UK Pavilion at World Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai is a testament to our passion for growth and commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality in this dynamic region. Through it, we will showcase IHG’s leadership in hospitality while reinforcing the strong business and cultural ties between the UK and Japan.”

In perfect alignment

As a supporting partner of the UK at Expo 2025, IHG aligns perfectly with the event’s vision of Designing Future Society for Our Lives through its expertise in sustainable travel, digital transformation, and exceptional guest experiences.

The agreement also underscores the company’s long-standing commitment to supporting Japan’s goal of increasing domestic tourism and attracting more than 40 million international visitors in 2025 thanks to its range of world-class brands and hotels that cater to the needs of all travellers.

Also, as a global business headquartered in Windsor, England and one of the UK’s key business sponsors of the UK Pavilion at Expo 2025, IHG will partner with the UK Department for Business and Trade which leads the UK’s presence at the event.

IHG’s sponsorship enhances the UK Pavilion’s ability to foster new collaborations, showcase British innovation, and drive economic growth.

Carolyn Davidson, commissioner-general for the UK at Expo 2025, said: “We are delighted to have IHG as a sponsor of the UK Pavilion, a brand that represents British excellence in the hospitality industry and a company with a significant presence in Japan. Working with IHG as a sponsor strengthens our ability to foster meaningful connections between UK and Japanese businesses, while highlighting the best of British hospitality and innovation to an international audience.”

A key market

Japan is a key market for IHG’s continued global expansion and is at the centre of its growth plans for the Asia-Pacific region, where it passed the milestone of 1,000 open hotels last year.

Indeed, Japan set a record for international visitor arrivals in 2024, welcoming 36.8 million people to surpass its previous high of nearly 32 million in 2019.

IHG is the second largest global hotel company in the country, last year marking 60 years in Japan by celebrating its storied history and sharing plans for further growth.