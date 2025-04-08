IHG® Hotels & Resorts has announced the signing of a management agreement with So Hotels LLP to develop InterContinental Kasauli. Slated to open in Q1 2029, the luxury resort is a significant addition to IHG’s growing portfolio in India.

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts is the world’s first and largest international luxury hotel brand, synonymous with bold exploration, cultural discovery, and the worldliness that travel brings. With over 225 open hotels and nearly 100 properties in the pipeline, globally, the brand has been pioneering luxury travel for decades, bringing inspiring design and world-class service to new and established destinations across the world.

Nestled in the serene Shivalik hills, InterContinental Kasauli will be surrounded by breathtaking panoramic views of the Himalayas. Kasauli, a charming hill station, has emerged as a premier destination for leisure travelers and corporate gatherings, attributed to its excellent road connectivity to major cities like Chandigarh and Shimla. The resort will cater to leisure travellers and will add a new destination for weddings and high-end MICE business.

Commenting on the signing, Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with So Hotels LLP to bring IHG’s legacy luxury brand, InterContinental to Kasauli. With its strategic location, picturesque views, and world-class amenities, the hotel will offer an exceptional experience for travellers seeking relaxation, exclusive getaways, or even business engagements. Our globally recognized brand standards coupled with the owners’ expertise in developing and operating exceptional hill-station hospitality experiences in North India, we are confident the property will become a preferred choice for guests.”

He added, “At IHG, we remain committed to expanding our portfolio in key leisure destinations across India, offering travelers globally recognized brands and memorable experiences. As Kasauli continues to attract discerning travelers, InterContinental Kasauli will elevate the hospitality landscape in the region”

Ojas Garg, Managing Partner, So Hotels LLP, stated, “We are excited to partner with IHG hotels & resorts to introduce the world-renowned InterContinental brand to Kasauli. Given its strategic location and IHG’s esteemed reputation, we are confident that InterContinental Kasauli will set a new benchmark for hospitality in the region. The hotel’s thoughtful design, exceptional amenities, and unparalleled service will elevate the travel experience in this scenic town.”

InterContinental Kasauli will feature around 130 aesthetically designed guest rooms and an array of amenities true to the brand’s hallmarks: with innovative Concierge Galleries, where the hotel lobby will be an epicentre of local, cultural knowledge, to Incredible Occasions where guests can celebrate any number of life’s milestones.

With Holiday Inn Resort Kasauli also under development, both resorts are set to redefine leisure travel in Northern India.