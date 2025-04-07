IHG Hotels & Resorts’ boutique lifestyle brand, Hotel Indigo, recently made its New Zealand debut with the official opening of Hotel Indigo Auckland in Midtown on Albert Street.

The much-anticipated 225-room hotel is a powerful neighbourhood storyteller, blending rich local history, culturally inspired art, and globally influenced cuisine, creating a vibrant new destination for both visitors and Aucklanders in the City of Sails.

Matt Tripolone, IHG Hotels & Resorts’ managing director for Australasia & Pacific, remarked: “Hotel Indigo is one of the world’s leading boutique lifestyle brands, and we are excited to see its New Zealand debut in Auckland as we continue to grow IHG’s portfolio of exceptional luxury & lifestyle stay experiences in the region. This marks the fifth Hotel Indigo in Australasia, and we congratulate our partners at Ninety-Four Feet on this landmark development.”

Hotel general manager Matthew Simister added: “This boutique brand is deeply connected to the local community, and we’ve proudly woven Auckland’s rich history, art, and culture into every aspect of the hotel. From our uniquely designed guest rooms to our signature dining experience at Bistro Saine, we can’t wait for guests to experience everything we have carefully curated to connect them with the neighbourhood.”

Where a storied past meets a progressive present

Located on the historic site of a 1912 motor house that imported Cadillacs into New Zealand, Hotel Indigo Auckland’s design pays homage to its industrial past with an exciting mix of heritage-listed and modern architecture.

As one of Auckland’s tallest buildings, Hotel Indigo Auckland boasts floor-to-ceiling windows offering breathtaking views of the city skyline and harbour.

The hotel spans 27 floors of a 41-storey tower, which also houses 30 exclusive residential apartments, including three stunning penthouses.

Stunning interiors and gallery-quality artworks make every corner of the hotel an immersive cultural experience.

Commissioned exclusively for the hotel, acclaimed contemporary artist and photographer Stuart Robertson, known for his global art project Peace in 10,000 Hands, has curated a bespoke photographic exhibition spanning all 25 accommodation floors.

Each level tells a distinct story of Auckland through a visual lens, capturing the fabric of the neighbourhood and its modern-day popular culture.

Renowned stylist Simone Haag has transformed the hotel’s lobby into a captivating showcase of local artistry, featuring handcrafted paintings, wooden sculptures, ceramics, glasswork, woven pieces, and leather creations.

Multidisciplinary artist, architect, and designer Raukura Turei has created two extraordinary installations using natural elements sourced from her ancestral land, exploring connections to atua (gods) and tīpuna (ancestors).

Neighbourly comforts

True to Hotel Indigo’s philosophy that no two properties are the same, the design of Hotel Indigo Auckland embraces the site’s motoring heritage.

The hotel’s 225 rooms (including 10 accessible rooms) feature automotive-inspired touches such as rear-view mirrors above plush king-size beds, industrial-style open wardrobes, headlamp lighting, pegboard shelving, and upholstery reminiscent of classic car interiors.

Carpets on each floor depict maps of Auckland streets, reinforcing the connection to the city while offering guests a contemporary boutique experience.

The locally inspired mini-bar includes North Island Kokako organic drip coffee, Karma Drinks, limited-edition Flox-designed 1907 artesian water, and a tea selection from Zealong Tea Estate.

Also, bathrooms are elevated with premium GHD hairdryers and luxurious MARACA body and hair care amenities with a Waitematā range made exclusively in New Zealand for Hotel Indigo Auckland.

An exceptional dining experience

When it comes to gastronomic experiences, Bistro Saine, a refined yet approachable French-Mediterranean restaurant led by Korean-born and French trained executive chef Yutak Son, is where it’s at.

Rooted in seasonality and local provenance, Bistro Saine draws inspiration from Europe’s grand brasseries and the energetic dining scenes of New York, seamlessly blending timeless French techniques with modern Mediterranean influences from Southern France, Italy, and Spain.

Designed in consultation with James Ingram of leading Australian hospitality consultancy Ingram Advisory, Bistro Saine is the first of three dynamic dining concepts at Hotel Indigo Auckland.

Guests can also look forward to Café Etiquette, a stylish café and wine bar, and The Henry, an elegant cocktail lounge evoking the chic ambiance of New York, London, and Paris.