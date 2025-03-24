ILSereno, one of the most celebrated hotel launches of the 21st century, reopens for an exciting 2025 season with new exclusive experiences. Set on the tranquil shores of Lake Como, IL Sereno redefined luxury in the region with its contemporary design and impeccable service. Every single one of the hotel’s rooms and suites are stylishly appointed with the finest Italian furnishings and have floor to ceiling windows with direct views of the lake, offering an intimate connection to the lake’s beauty. This season brings exciting new updates and curated experiences that enhance its status as a standout destination.

Introducing the listening suite

This season, IL Sereno unveils a groundbreaking experience: The Listening Suite—an intimate sanctuary where music and design converge. Conceived under the artistic direction of Patricia Urquiola, the suite reflects a significant investment of hundreds of thousands of euros, setting a new global benchmark for immersive hospitality.

Inspired by Japan’s revered listening rooms—exclusive spaces where vinyl records are appreciated with quiet reverence—the suite elevates the art of listening. Handcrafted soundproof walls, made from locally sourced acoustic fabrics, ensure flawless sound quality, while bespoke walnut furnishings create an inviting, sophisticated atmosphere. At its heart lies a state-of-the-art sound system featuring audio equipment including vacuum tube amplifiers, a refurbished reel-to-reel players and speakers made from the same wood as the rest of the hotel (Noce Canaletto) weighing over 200 kg—delivering sounds with unmatched purity and depth. A curated collection of vintage vinyl records, generously donated by Il Sereno’s owner and lifelong music aficionado Luis Contreras, allows guests to curate their own soundtracks.

With inspiring views across the lake and private access to the water, the Listening Suite serves as a private music club where guests can savour bespoke cocktails or dine while immersed in flawless sound. Available for an overnight stay or as an exclusive venue for private dining or events, it offers a rare and intimate experience. The space was conceived by Angelica and Luis Contreras to have different functions, either lounging on the floor listening and playing music, enjoying a meal in the new massive stone-table in front of the speakers, or sharing the almost 200 sq.mt. of the suite with friends and family.

Lake Como has long inspired creative minds, from Manzoni and Stendhal to Liszt and Hesse. In the 1830s, Franz Liszt lived on the lake with his lover, Countess Marie d’Agoult, composing works that captured its beauty and melancholy—reflected in Années de Pèlerinage (Years of Pilgrimage). Today, the lake continues to inspire icons like Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, and Bruno Mars (all former Sereno guests). The Listening Suite honours this legacy, blending Japanese listening culture with Italian elegance for a truly unique experience and it this the world’s first in its kind.

Vintage car and yacht experiences

Discover the timeless allure of Lake Como, hailed by the Latin poet Virgil as “our greatest lake.” Set in one of Northern Italy’s most breathtaking locations, Lake Como remains an enchanting destination for romantic getaways and refined exploration, either by car or by boat.

Stepping back in time with a vintage car tour through Lake Como’s most scenic roads is an experience that captures the glamour and romance of Italy’s golden age. The lake offers the perfect set to feel the allure of driving a beautifully restored classic car along winding lakeside roads, framed by secular trees and charming villages. Escorted by a lead car, you will pass through iconic towns like Bellagio and Menaggio, where elegant boutiques and lively piazzas evoke the charm of Italy’s golden era. The sensation of the engine’s hum, the scent of Italian leather, and the breeze from the lake create a nostalgic journey reminiscent of classic Italian cinema—a timeless blend of elegance and adventure.