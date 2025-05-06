Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Iloilo city government inks agreement with Iloilo Tourism Foundation

The agreement seeks to boost local tourism through an upgraded tourism development plan

Agreements / Understandings / Contract Signings
Philippines
The city government of Iloilo in the Central Philippines and the Iloilo Tourism Foundation Inc formally signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) on Monday, 5th May.

The city government of Iloilo in the Central Philippines and the Iloilo Tourism Foundation Inc formally signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) on Monday, 5th May.

This agreement aims to enhance local tourism through several initiatives, including revisions to Iloilo’s existing tourism development plan as well as its decade-old tourism code.

Mayor Jerry Treñas and Iloilo City Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibition (MICE) Centre Maria Lea Victoria Lara signed the MOA on behalf of the city, while Foundation president Joseph Del Rosario and vice president Sandra Gomez represented the private sector.

Collaborative action

Lara explained that the agreement outlines collaboration on various tourism initiatives, with a primary focus on aligning local strategies with the Philippine Tourism Plan and integrating recent developments like the newly-passed MICE Ordinance.

She also pointed out that the current tourism code which was enacted in 2013 is now outdated, particularly in areas such as tour circuits and the city’s culinary tourism offerings.

Lara said the partnership aims to complete updates to the development plan within the year, followed by amendments to the tourism code.

Alongside the MOA signing, Treñas issued Executive Order No 40, series of 2025, which revitalizes the Iloilo City Tourism Council.

The council is tasked with crafting a strategic tourism plan, overseeing local tourism activities, recommending development programs for tourist sites, regulating tourism-related businesses, and promoting investment in the sector.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

How Personalisation is Reshaping the Future of Hospitality with data based decision making

Going Beyond with Dan Vaughan at Agilysys: We give people autonomy, respect, and room to grow in meaningful ways

Bali Dynasty Resort adds fun new facilities, boosting its place as a top family resort in Bali

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok offers great stays, wonderful wellness and delightful dining

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Iloilo city government inks agreement with Iloilo Tourism Foundation

The city government of Iloilo in the Central Philippines and the Iloilo Tourism Foundation Inc formally signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) on Monday, 5th May.

The city government of Iloilo in the Central Philippines and the Iloilo Tourism Foundation Inc formally signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) on Monday, 5th May.

This agreement aims to enhance local tourism through several initiatives, including revisions to Iloilo’s existing tourism development plan as well as its decade-old tourism code.

Mayor Jerry Treñas and Iloilo City Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibition (MICE) Centre Maria Lea Victoria Lara signed the MOA on behalf of the city, while Foundation president Joseph Del Rosario and vice president Sandra Gomez represented the private sector.

Collaborative action

Lara explained that the agreement outlines collaboration on various tourism initiatives, with a primary focus on aligning local strategies with the Philippine Tourism Plan and integrating recent developments like the newly-passed MICE Ordinance.

She also pointed out that the current tourism code which was enacted in 2013 is now outdated, particularly in areas such as tour circuits and the city’s culinary tourism offerings.

Lara said the partnership aims to complete updates to the development plan within the year, followed by amendments to the tourism code.

Alongside the MOA signing, Treñas issued Executive Order No 40, series of 2025, which revitalizes the Iloilo City Tourism Council.

The council is tasked with crafting a strategic tourism plan, overseeing local tourism activities, recommending development programs for tourist sites, regulating tourism-related businesses, and promoting investment in the sector.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top