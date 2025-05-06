Iloilo city government inks agreement with Iloilo Tourism Foundation

The city government of Iloilo in the Central Philippines and the Iloilo Tourism Foundation Inc formally signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) on Monday, 5th May.

This agreement aims to enhance local tourism through several initiatives, including revisions to Iloilo’s existing tourism development plan as well as its decade-old tourism code.

Mayor Jerry Treñas and Iloilo City Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibition (MICE) Centre Maria Lea Victoria Lara signed the MOA on behalf of the city, while Foundation president Joseph Del Rosario and vice president Sandra Gomez represented the private sector.

Collaborative action

Lara explained that the agreement outlines collaboration on various tourism initiatives, with a primary focus on aligning local strategies with the Philippine Tourism Plan and integrating recent developments like the newly-passed MICE Ordinance.

She also pointed out that the current tourism code which was enacted in 2013 is now outdated, particularly in areas such as tour circuits and the city’s culinary tourism offerings.

Lara said the partnership aims to complete updates to the development plan within the year, followed by amendments to the tourism code.

Alongside the MOA signing, Treñas issued Executive Order No 40, series of 2025, which revitalizes the Iloilo City Tourism Council.

The council is tasked with crafting a strategic tourism plan, overseeing local tourism activities, recommending development programs for tourist sites, regulating tourism-related businesses, and promoting investment in the sector.