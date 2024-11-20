Iloilo City played host to over 100 delegates of the 44th Executive Committee meeting of CityNet during the event which kicked off on 18 November and concludes today, 20th November.

CityNet is a regional association of urban stakeholders committed to sustainable development in the Asia-Pacific region.

This year’s meeting centred on the theme: Living the Sustainable Development Goals: A Shared Future for All.

Among the topics discussed during the meeting are urban climate financing and zero waste, and workforce development.

The event also includes the awarding of best innovative practices on Sustainable Development Goals.

Attendees also signed several memoranda of agreement with the Global Parliament of Mayors and with Habitat for Humanity to help drive impactful urban initiatives across member cities.

An event filled with opportunities

Iloilo City Local Economic Development and Investment Promotion (LEDIP) head Velma Jane Lao explained that the gathering is a venue for this local government to showcase its leadership in urban development and an opportunity for learning exchanges.

It also serves as a gathering point where relevant parties strengthen partnerships with other CityNet members, boost local initiatives, and promote economic growth and tourism opportunities.

Lao said: “We are now presenting Iloilo City not just to the national stage but also to the international stage, and bringing international attention to Iloilo City and showcase our cultural potentials, so we can encourage more tourists and investments.”

CityNet Secretariat programmes director Youngmin Chang added that the organisation hopes to foster greater exchanges between Iloilo City and Seoul, paving the way for more collaborative projects, shared knowledge, and innovative solutions that benefit both cities.

Chang said: “The CityNet Secretariat sees significant potential in deepening cooperation between Iloilo and CityNet members, including Seoul, encouraging sustainable urban development and enhancing mutual understanding. This opportunity not only highlights Iloilo’s commitment to sustainable urban progress but also showcases the city’s rich cultural heritage, vibrant culinary scene, and high-quality educational institutions.”