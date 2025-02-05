Iloilo in the Central Philippines recently raised its budget for various festivals in 2025 to around US$891,000, significantly higher than the US $689,000 from last year.

Funds for such events are coursed through the Iloilo Festivals Foundation Inc (IFFI).

In a press conference held on Monday, 3rd February, city mayor Jerry Treñas explained that the need for higher allocation has been driven by the growing scale of festivals held in the city.

The widely-popular Dinagyang Festival held every fourth weekend of January, in particular, has grown considerably since the city reopened for tourism following the pandemic.

Treñas said: “For the seven days we celebrated Dinagyang, More Electric and Power Corporation (MORE Power) got an additional four megawatts of power demand every day due to an increased number of events related to the festival.”

The mayor also lauded the IFFI during the conference for its role in organizing the recent five-day Chinese New Year celebration, which concluded on Saturday, 1st February.

Aside from Dinagyang, Iloilo is also home to the Paraw Regatta Festival in March, the Festival of Food in April, the Bike Festival in July, and the Art Festival in October.