Iloilo International Airport welcomed Scoot’s first direct Singapore-Iloilo flight early on Monday, 14th April.

The inaugural flight from Singapore carried 107 passengers when it arrived in the Central Philippine city at 5:35am.

This maiden flight for Singapore Airlines’ low-cost carrier was welcomed with a water cannon salute, local music, and refreshments.

Subsequently, the return flight heading to Singapore flew out at 6:10am on the same day with 103 passengers.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) released a statement regarding the flight, declaring: “The new route reinforces Iloilo’s role as a regional gateway and is expected to boost tourism and economic activity in Western Visayas. CAAP continues to work closely with aviation partners to promote regional growth while upholding the highest standards of safety and service.”