The premier event of the MICE and Wedding industry, the 8th International MICE & Wedding Forum – IMWF 8th Edition, is opening its doors on April 3-6, 2025.

This prestigious event, hosted by Regnum Carya and powered by Inventum Global, will bring together professionals from the MICE, Wedding, Hotel, and Airline industries, becoming one of the most influential international gathering points in the sector.

IMWF 8th Edition stands out as a platform where leading MICE and Destination Wedding agencies from around the world “set the pulse of the industry and establish business connections.

Taking place next April, hosted by Regnum Carya and powered by Inventum Global, IMWF will offer participants a program filled with experiential events, inspiring speakers, B2B meetings, and industry representatives, providing an opportunity to share the latest sector developments and connect with peers.

Participants will experience an unforgettable journey in the industry with the impressive content and special surprise events of IMWF 8th Edition. In an environment where they can explore international business opportunities, they will have the chance to meet industry leaders and establish business connections.

Bünyat Özpak, Co-Founder of Inventum Global, made the following statement regarding IMWF 8th Edition: “As Inventum Global, we are excited to celebrate our 10th anniversary this year. At the same time, our main sponsor, Regnum Carya, is also celebrating its 10th year. We congratulate them on this occasion and sincerely thank them for the support and trust they have shown us.

Next year, the IMWF taking place at such a special venue as Regnum Carya, one of the world’s best hotels and a successful host of many national and international high-profile events like the G20 Summit, will create a significant impact on the international stage for our country and generate serious sectoral interaction. We are continuing all our preparations in line with this goal and are preparing a program full of special surprises to offer our participants an unforgettable experience.

At this event, participants will not only make business connections but also be part of a platform where they can develop friendships with industry gurus.