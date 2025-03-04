All set to say ‘Hi’ to ‘Thai’ on IndiGo’s wide-body aircraft featuring IndiGoStretch. The flight takes off from Delhi to Bangkok today, March 1, 2025. Team IndiGo with CEO, Pieter Elbers, welcomed the customers and celebrated the launch flight with lamp lighting and cake cutting at Terminal 3, Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi

IndiGo’s Big Bird takes flight to Bangkok: Marking a significant milestone in its internationalization journey, IndiGo all set with its big plane and bigger plans to take-off from Delhi to Bangkok on 1 March. Team IndiGo with CEO, Pieter Elbers, welcomed the customers and celebrated the launch flight with lamp lighting and cake cutting at Terminal 3, Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.

