IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, is thrilled to announce that IndiGo BluChip, the airline’s loyalty program, has crossed 2 million members. This milestone, achieved in a short span of time, reaffirms that IndiGo BluChip delivers unparalleled value, offering a seamless and rewarding experience that puts customers first.

Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital and Information Officer, IndiGo, said: “We’re delighted to see over 2 million customers joining IndiGo BluChip within first six months of its launch. This clearly indicates the benefits of our loyalty program, such as unmatched earning potential, flexible redemption options, and exclusive rewards, are resonating with our customers. At IndiGo, we’re driven by our brand pillars of Affordability, On-time Performance and courteous & hassle-free service on our unparalleled network. Our loyalty program, IndiGo BluChip, embodies these pillars, offering enriching experience that rewards our customers’ loyalty. We’re committed to continuously enhancing the program to deliver even greater value to our loyal customers.”

Why Enroll in IndiGo BluChip?

IndiGo BluChip is designed for ease and maximum value, ensuring members are rewarded every time they fly with IndiGo.

IndiGo BluChip Members will also benefit from Program Partners that will be introduced shortly, allowing for accelerated IndiGo BluChip earnings to reach their free flight goals sooner.

Easy to Burn, No Blackout Dates: IndiGo BluChips can be redeemed anytime, on any IndiGo flight, until the last seat available. If there's a seat on the flight, members can book it. Additionally, there are no blackout dates and members have the full flexibility to redeem IndiGo BluChips on Economy or Stretch across all fare types like Saver, Flexi and Super 6E.

Simplified Tier Upgrades: IndiGo BluChip instantly upgrades a member's tier as soon as they meet the criteria. The tier upgrades are easy to understand and simple to achieve – based on total spends on IndiGo Flights and number of flights taken with IndiGo. No complex tier point calculations!

IndiGo BluChips Don’t Expire

IndiGo BluChips never expire as along as a member remains active in the program. Members have the freedom to redeem their IndiGo BluChips for travel whenever they choose.

Earn More IndiGo BluChips!

Every IndiGo flight earns you IndiGo BluChips across its vast domestic and international network of over 2200 daily flights.

Select 6E add ons such as Fast Forward, Seat Select and Pre-book Extra Baggage earns and adds to the IndiGo BluChips balance while enhancing members’ travel.

Members who book directly through IndiGo channels like Website and App – earn 50% more IndiGo BluChips, accumulating IndiGo BluChips faster and moving closer to a free flight.



Enhance Travel with Tier Benefits

Members move up Tiers and get up to 40 6E Prime Passes to ensure their travel remains rewarding and hassle-free. Each 6E Prime Pass provides access to Fast Forward, seat and a snack combo onboard IndiGo flight.

With IndiGo BluChips, every journey becomes more rewarding. As we continue to enhance our offerings, we remain committed to providing seamless customer-first experiences that make flying with IndiGo even more rewarding and hassle-free. For more details, and to sign up for IndiGo BluChip, visit the IndiGo Website or App.