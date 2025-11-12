IndiGo codeshares with China Southern Airlines

IndiGo and China Southern Airlines signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish a codeshare partnership and mutual co-operation agreement. With this, China Southern Airlines will be able to offer enhanced connectivity into India while IndiGo customers will be able to connect on the China Southern Airlines’ extensive network beyond Guangzhou. This is subject to regulatory approvals.

This partnership aims to offer enhanced travel options and integrated travel itineraries to customers traveling between India and China on the joint network of both airlines besides through check-in process among other benefits. Additional details regarding the codeshare will be provided in due course.

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said: “We are happy to join hands with China Southern Airlines as we enhance connectivity between India and China. We recently reinstated our direct daily flights connecting Kolkata with Guangzhou followed by inaugurating a new direct service between Delhi and Guangzhou. Now with this partnership, our joint customers will get the added convenience of booking seamlessly for travel across various parts of India and China on the joint network of IndiGo and China Southern Airlines.”

Han Wensheng, President and CEO of China Southern Airlines, stated: "China Southern Airlines highly values the development potential of the Indian market. Through cooperation with IndiGo, we will be able to further leverage each other’s advantages, offer a wider range of travel products, and give new momentum to the economic, cultural and aviation exchanges between the two countries."