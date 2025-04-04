This marks IndiGo’s third destination in Thailand, joining Bangkok and Phuket. The daily flights from Mumbai and Bengaluru to Krabi will provide seamless connectivity and a comfortable travel experience for both leisure and business travellers.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said: “We are pleased to commence daily direct flights to Krabi, Thailand, from Mumbai as well as Bengaluru, marking a significant milestone in fostering India-Thailand bilateral ties. With these convenient flights our customers can enjoy this resort town and its local landmarks & panoramic views. IndiGo operates over 95 flights, a week, from India to Thailand and offers seamless connections to Bangkok, Phuket and now also to Krabi. As we expand our international footprint, IndiGo remains committed to providing customers with effortless access to more parts of the world, through convenient and reliable flight options.”

The addition of Krabi to IndiGo’s network is a strategic move to further strengthen trade and tourism ties between India and Thailand, fostering cultural exchange and driving economic growth. For Indian travellers, this expansion offers shorter travel times and more affordable options, minimizing the need for layovers and making Krabi more accessible than ever before.

Secrets of Krabi

Krabi, a captivating province on Southern Thailand’s coast, is renowned for its limestone cliffs, pristine beaches, and vibrant coral reefs. From the iconic Railay Beach, accessible only by boat, to the hidden lagoons of Hong Island, Krabi offers a wealth of natural wonders perfect for leisure travellers seeking relaxation and adventure. Inland, lush jungles and hot springs provide further opportunities for exploration. The region’s rich cultural heritage is reflected in its ancient temples, vibrant night markets, and delicious Thai cuisine. Must-see sights include the Tiger Cave Temple offering panoramic views, and the emerald waters of the Phi Phi Islands, a short boat trip away. Krabi also presents exciting opportunities for business travellers, with emerging MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities and a growing focus on sustainable tourism development. The city seamlessly blends natural beauty, cultural richness, and exciting prospects for both leisure and business travellers, making it an unforgettable travel experience.

Customers who wish to plan their travel can book via our official website www.goIndiGo.in or through our mobile app.

Flight schedule:

Flight No. Origin Destination Frequency Effective Departure Arrival 6E1085 Mumbai Krabi Daily Mar 30, 2025 4:15 10:10 6E1086 Krabi Mumbai Daily Mar 30, 2025 21:45 0:40 6E 1083 Bengaluru Krabi Daily Mar 30, 2025 15:30 20:45 6E 1084 Krabi Bengaluru Daily Mar 30, 2025 11:35 13:45

