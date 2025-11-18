 IndiGo Inaugurates Connectivity Between Delhi and Manchester

IndiGo Inaugurates Connectivity Between Delhi and Manchester

Airlines and Aviation
India

IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, commenced direct flights between Delhi and Manchester on 15 November following the successful launch of its first-ever long-haul service connecting Mumbai and Manchester, earlier this year. The 5x weekly flights on this route are operated using IndiGo’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft taken on damp lease from Norse Atlantic Airways. The aircraft features two-class cabin configuration comprising 56 IndiGoStretch seats and 282 Economy Class seats, ensuring comfort and convenience for long-haul travel.

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) serves as one of India’s leading global gateway, and this new service marks the start of IndiGo’s long-haul services from this airport. Manchester Airport, the UK’s leading international hub outside London, acts as the primary gateway to Northern England, offering seamless connectivity to cities such as Leeds, Liverpool, and Newcastle. By connecting these two airports, IndiGo is not only strengthening connectivity between India and the UK but also contributing towards the growth in trade, tourism, and cultural exchange between the two countries.

Schedule of Flights between Delhi and Manchester, Effective 15 November 2025

Sector Flight no. Days of Operation Departure Arrival
Delhi-Manchester 6E 0033 Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday 04:05 09:30
Manchester-Delhi 6E 0034 Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday 11:15 02:10 (+1)
*All timings are in local time zones; exact timings may differ on the respective days of operation

**+1 indicates next day arrival

 

 

 

 

