InterGlobe Aviation Financial Services IFSC Private Limited (GCE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of India’s most preferred airline IndiGo, announces movement from an existing office to a new, modern and bigger office in view of the expansion of the financing activities, marking a significant milestone in its strategic expansion in India’s growing financial and business hub.

The GCE office located in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, will serve as a critical base for IndiGo to enhance its financing capability in supporting the growth of its operations and providing an unparalleled travel experience to its customers.

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said: “We are delighted to move to our new office at GIFT City, Gandhinagar. In line with the government’s vision to create a world-class, self-reliant ecosystem for aircraft leasing and financing through Gift City, this expansion supports our growth strategy, enabling us to enhance services and explore new opportunities. We look forward to collaborating with GIFT City stakeholders to drive our ambitions and cater to new India’s evolving travel aspirations.”

At the office opening the company senior leadership with CEO, CFO, Chief Fleet Acquisition and Financing had a Puja ceremony and welcomed representatives from the international leasing companies to IndiGo Gift city office.

GCE, received its captive finance company license from the International Financial Services Centre’s Authority (IFSCA) on June 26, 2024, and commenced operations on July 15, 2024. With the first aircraft delivered through GCE to IndiGo on 22nd August 2024, GCE has already successfully financed over 30 Airbus A320neo family aircraft, as of 31st March 2025 and acquired few ATR aircraft which have been leased to IndiGo.

In future, GCE will finance majority of the aircraft for IndiGo.