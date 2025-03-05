IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, commenced its new direct service to Kishangarh in Rajasthan, the 91st domestic and 129th overall destination in the 6E network. This new daily route connects Ahmedabad, Gujarat to Kishangarh, further strengthening the airline’s commitment to connecting people, places, and cultures. This route caters to the growing demand for travel to the city of Rajasthan, offering both business and leisure travellers a convenient and affordable option.

IndiGo’s new direct flights between Ahmedabad and Kishangarh provide passengers with a faster and even more efficient travel option. From Ahmedabad, IndiGo operates more than 550 weekly flights to 36 destinations within its network, making it our major travel hub in western India.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said: “We are pleased to announce the commencement of operations to Kishangarh, our 91st domestic destination, and 6th in Rajasthan after Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur and Bikaner. We continue to reinforce our commitment towards bolstering India’s domestic air connectivity. As the ‘Marble City of India,’ Kishangarh’s enhanced accessibility aims to benefit, both, business as well as leisure travellers. This expansion underscores our promise to deliver affordable, on-time, courteous & hassle-free experiences, furthering IndiGo’s position in India’s growing aviation sector.”

Flight schedule:

Flt Num Origin Destination Effective Frequency Departure Arrival 6E 7401 Ahmedabad Kishangarh March 01, 2025 Daily 7:45 9:10 6E 7402 Kishangarh Ahmedabad March 01, 2025 Daily 9:30 11:00

Kishangarh, known as the “Marble City of India,” is a treasure trove of history and art in Rajasthan. Founded in the 17th century, it is famous for its high-quality marble industry and the exquisite Kishangarh miniature paintings, including the iconic Bani Thani. The city boasts the beautiful Phool Mahal Palace, now a heritage hotel, and the serene Gundolav Lake, perfect for nature lovers. With its temple-dotted landscape, including the Khoda Ganesh Ji Temple, Kishangarh offers a rich blend of cultural heritage and natural beauty, making it a must-visit destination.

Ahmedabad, Gujarat’s cultural capital, is a vibrant blend of tradition and modernity. Celebrated for its UNESCO World Heritage City status, it boasts stunning architecture such as the Sabarmati Ashram, Adalaj Stepwell, and Jama Masjid. The city thrives with bustling markets, delectable street food, and the colourful International Kite Festival, offering a unique mix of heritage and urban charm.