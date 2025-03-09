IndiGo has announced daily direct flights between Tiruchirappalli and Jaffna, starting March 30, 2025. This new exclusive route has been introduced to cater to the growing demand and will provide more options for both business and leisure travellers who wish to travel from South India to this historical gem in the northern province of Sri Lanka. The daily direct flights will not only facilitate travel for our customers but also foster economic growth and cultural exchange between the two regions.

Speaking about the new route, Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said: “We are pleased to expand our presence in Sri Lanka with the launch of our exclusive Tiruchirappalli-Jaffna route. Building on the success of our Chennai-Jaffna service, this new connection will further strengthen our network in the region. With over 60 weekly flights to Sri Lanka from five cities in India – Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Tiruchirappalli, we’re committed to providing our customers with unparalleled accessibility, affordability, and convenience, while delivering our signature on-time and hassle-free experience.”

Tiruchirappalli, or Trichy, is a vibrant city in Tamil Nadu, known for its rich heritage, spiritual significance, and industrial growth. Home to iconic landmarks like the Rockfort Temple and Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, it attracts pilgrims and history enthusiasts alike. Trichy is also a key educational hub and industrial center, housing NIT Trichy and a thriving manufacturing sector. With its strategic location, international airport, and growing economy, the city serves as a major gateway to South India.

Jaffna, a city located in the northern province of Sri Lanka, is a destination that boasts a rich history and cultural significance. Its vibrant Tamil heritage is reflected in its traditions, festivals, and historical landmarks, showcasing the resilience and diversity of its people. Visitors can explore iconic sites such as the Jaffna Fort, which serves as an architectural testament to the region’s colonial past, and the Nallur Kandaswamy Kovil, a revered Hindu temple that holds both religious and cultural importance. The community’s resilience, combined with its cultural treasures and culinary delights, makes Jaffna a must-visit destination for travellers seeking an enriching experience.

Flight schedule: