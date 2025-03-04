IndiGo is further strengthening its connectivity between Kerala and the United Arab Emirates with the launch of direct flight between Kochi and Ras-Al-Khaimah. Building on its existing services, IndiGo has announced a daily direct flight between Kochi and Ras Al Khaimah, effective 15 March 2025. This new route will provide even more travel options for passengers traveling between Kerala and the UAE, while reinforcing IndiGo’s commitment to facilitating global travel for Indian passengers.

Speaking about the new route, Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said: “We are pleased to announce direct flights between Kochi and Ras Al Khaimah. These flights will not only enhance accessibility to Ras Al Khaimah’s luxury resorts and cultural heritage but also boost trade & investment opportunities between India and the UAE. With the addition of these flights, IndiGo will now offer a total of 49 weekly direct flights between Kerala and the UAE, and over 250 weekly flights overall between India and the UAE. As the country’s leading carrier, our focus remains on delivering a travel experience that’s not only affordable and on-time but also courteous and hassle-free, with a network that offers unparalleled connectivity and convenience.”

Ras Al Khaimah, the northernmost emirate of the UAE, is a hidden gem known for its breathtaking landscapes, adventure tourism, and rich cultural heritage. Home to Jebel Jais, the UAE’s highest mountain, Ras Al Khaimah boasts scenic hiking trails, the world’s longest zipline, and panoramic views. The emirate’s pristine beaches, golden deserts, and lush mangroves provide a variety of outdoor activities, from dune bashing and camel rides to kayaking and mountain biking. Ras Al Khaimah is also home to significant historical sites, including four areas recognized on the UNESCO Tentative List, such as Julfar, Dhayah Fort, and the Al Jazirah Al Hamra, an exceptionally preserved pearling village that offers a glimpse into the region’s maritime and trade history. These archaeological and cultural sites highlight the emirate’s deep-rooted heritage and make it a fascinating destination for history enthusiasts. Whether seeking adventure, tranquility, or cultural immersion, Ras Al Khaimah is an exceptional destination that caters to every traveller’s interests.

Kochi, also referred to as Cochin, is an enchanting city situated on the southwest coast of India in Kerala. Popularly known as ‘Queen of the Arabian Sea,’ it is a flourishing port city that offers a rich blend of mesmerizing natural beauty and vibrant culture. Serving as Kerala’s commercial, industrial, and financial capital, it is the crowning jewel of the state’s tourism landscape. With gorgeous beaches, a far-reaching shoreline, breathtaking backwaters, expansive tea plantations, numerous spice estates, lush greenery, striking architecture, and ancient temples, it serves as an exceptional holiday destination for travellers with diverse tastes and interests.

Customers who wish to plan their travel can book via our official website www.goIndiGo.in or through our mobile app. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s international connectivity.

Flight schedule: