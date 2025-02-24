IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, today launched its new direct service between Hyderabad and Madinah, IndiGo’s 38th international and 128th overall destination. This new route further strengthens the airline’s commitment to connecting people, places, and cultures. IndiGo operates over 190 daily departures connecting 65 domestic and 15 international destinations from Hyderabad. This thrice-weekly service provides convenient and affordable travel options for pilgrims and other travellers seeking to visit this revered city.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “The introduction of direct flights on the Madinah-Hyderabad route represents a vital bridge facilitating religious as well as cultural exchange between India & the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. By commencing direct flights to Madinah, a major Islamic pilgrimage site, we aim to simplify travel within the region and beyond. IndiGo will now operate over 100 flights, a week, from various cities in India to 4 destinations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia viz. Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah and Madinah. As India’s leading carrier, we remain committed to delivering affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences across an unparalleled network.”

Hyderabad, a vibrant metropolis in southern India, is renowned for its rich history, delectable cuisine, and thriving technology industry. Often referred to as the “City of Pearls,” Hyderabad boasts magnificent historical landmarks such as the Charminar, Golconda Fort, and Qutb Shahi Tombs, showcasing its diverse cultural heritage. The city’s unique blend of tradition and modernity makes it a captivating destination for travellers from around the globe. Beyond its historical significance, Hyderabad is also a major center for commerce, education, and information technology, contributing significantly to India’s economic growth.

Madinah holds immense spiritual significance and is home to the Prophet’s Mosque, Al-Masjid an-Nabawi, which houses the tomb of the Prophet Muhammad. Madinah is a place of deep reverence and a central destination for pilgrims undertaking Hajj and Umrah. The city’s serene atmosphere and historical importance create a profound spiritual experience for visitors. Beyond its religious significance, Madinah also offers a glimpse into the rich history and culture of Islam, with numerous historical sites and museums that showcase the city’s heritage.

Flight schedule: