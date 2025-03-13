IndiGo continues to strengthen its presence in Thailand with the launch of its direct flight between Bengaluru and Krabi. Following the recent announcement of Krabi as its latest international destination, IndiGo is now connecting Bengaluru to Krabi, effective March 30, 2025. This daily flight will provide travellers with easy and convenient access to Krabi’s stunning beaches and islands, further solidifying IndiGo’s commitment to expanding its international network.

Bengaluru will become the second Indian city with a direct connection to the stunning beach destination, following the recent launch of IndiGo’s direct flight from Mumbai. This strategic expansion strengthens connectivity between India and Thailand, fostering trade, tourism, and mobility while providing customers with greater flexibility in their travel choices. As IndiGo’s 12th international and 81st overall destination from Bengaluru, Krabi will not only enhance connectivity but also reinforce Bengaluru’s position as a growing international hub.

Speaking about the new route, Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said: “We’re pleased to launch daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Krabi, bridging the gap between India and Thailand like never before with more than 95 weekly flights. Following the recent announcement of Mumbai-Krabi flights, this new route, from Bengaluru, further strengthens our connectivity to Thailand, catering to the growing demand for travel. Thailand continues to be amongst the favourite leisure destinations, and we’re committed to providing our customers with a seamless, affordable, and hassle-free experience.”

Krabi, a captivating province on Southern Thailand’s coast, is renowned for its limestone cliffs, pristine beaches, and vibrant coral reefs. From the iconic Railay Beach, accessible only by boat, to the hidden lagoons of Hong Island, Krabi offers a wealth of natural wonders perfect for leisure travellers seeking relaxation and adventure. Inland, lush jungles and hot springs provide further opportunities for exploration. The region’s rich cultural heritage is reflected in its ancient temples, vibrant night markets, and delicious Thai cuisine. Must-see sights include the Tiger Cave Temple offering panoramic views, and the emerald waters of the Phi Phi Islands, a short boat trip away. Krabi also presents exciting opportunities for business travellers, with emerging MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities and a growing focus on sustainable tourism development. The city seamlessly blends natural beauty, cultural richness, and exciting prospects for both leisure and business travellers, making it an unforgettable travel experience.

Bengaluru, known as the “Silicon Valley of India,” is a vibrant metropolis and a major centre for technology, innovation, and business. From its Bengaluru hub, the airline operates over 200 daily departures, serving over 65 domestic and 10+ international destinations. This enables IndiGo to efficiently connect travellers from across India and the globe, further reinforcing Bengaluru’s importance as a key transit point. The diverse range of flights offered from Bengaluru caters to both business and leisure travellers, providing convenient access to a wide array of destinations.

