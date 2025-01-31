IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, announces the launch of exclusive direct flights between Indore and Bhubaneswar, starting Feb 07, 2025. The launch of this new route provides a convenient and efficient travel option between these two vibrant cities, significantly reducing travel time for passengers.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said: “We are pleased to introduce this exclusive direct service between Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha, and Indore, the largest city in Madhya Pradesh. This new route connecting two important cultural and economic hubs reinforces our commitment to providing seamless and efficient travel experiences to our customers, contributing to regional connectivity and further development. As India’s leading carrier, we remain committed to providing affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences across an unparalleled network.”

This new route will significantly benefit religious, leisure, and business travellers by directly connecting two important cultural and economic hubs. Bhubaneswar’s growing prominence as a hub for IT, education, and tourism aligns perfectly with Indore’s position as a commercial powerhouse in Madhya Pradesh.

Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha, is renowned as the “Temple City of India” and is a rising IT and educational hub. The city attracts tourists with its ancient temples, Udayagiri and Khandagiri caves, Dhauli Peace Pagoda, and Nandankanan Zoological Park. Bhubaneswar is also home to the largest open-air market for traditional Odia handlooms, giving visitors a chance to explore local crafts and culture. From Bhubaneswar, the airline connects 16 destinations with 197 weekly departures.

Indore, the largest city in Madhya Pradesh, serves as a major centre for commerce, education, and culture. Its rich history, architectural landmarks, and famous culinary scene attract visitors from across the country. Notable attractions include Rajwada Palace, Lal Bagh Palace, and the vibrant Sarafa Night Market. Indore is also known as the “Cleanest City in India” for several consecutive years, which adds to its appeal as a visitor-friendly destination. IndiGo operates 264 flights a week connecting 20 destinations from Indore.

The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s domestic connectivity.

Flight schedule: