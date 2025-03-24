IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, launched its new direct service between Mumbai and Seychelles, IndiGo’s newest addition to its wide 6E network. Commencement of operations on this new route is bound to strengthens the airline’s commitment to connecting people, places and cultures.

IndiGo currently operates over 1300 weekly departures from Mumbai and connecting over 75 destinations. This four-weekly service offers both convenient and affordable travel options to Seychelles.

This new route will not only increase connectivity to this stunning island paradise but also make it more accessible and affordable for Indian travelers. Seychelles, a breathtaking archipelago in the Indian Ocean, is famous for its pristine white-sand beaches, vibrant coral reefs, and unique wildlife, including the Aldabra giant tortoise. With its luxurious resorts, rich Creole culture, and world-class diving spots, this tropical haven is the perfect getaway for honeymooners, nature lovers, and adventure seekers alike.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said: “We are thrilled to launch direct flights between Mumbai and Seychelles, marking our 39th international and 130th overall destination. This new route offers our customers greater flexibility to discover Seychelles’ stunning beaches and vibrant culture, while strengthening ties between our nations. As we expand our global footprint, we remain committed to delivering exceptional, affordable, and hassle-free experiences that embody IndiGo’s promise of on-time, courteous, and seamless travel.”

Seychelles, a stunning archipelago in the Indian Ocean, is celebrated for its natural beauty and rich cultural heritage. From pristine beaches to lush rainforests, the islands offer some of the world’s most breathtaking landscapes. The vibrant Creole culture, shaped by African, French, and Indian influences, is evident in its festivals, music, and cuisine. Seychelles is also home to Aldabra Atoll, one of the world’s largest raised coral atolls, and boasts some of the rarest flora and fauna, including the Seychelles Black Parrot and the jellyfish tree. With year-round warm weather, excellent diving and snorkeling spots, and a commitment to conservation, Seychelles combines history, culture, and natural wonders, making it an ideal destination for both relaxation and adventure.

Mumbai, India’s vibrant financial and cultural hub, seamlessly blends modernity with rich history. The city’s iconic landmarks, such as the Gateway of India and the UNESCO-listed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, reflect its historical significance. Mumbai’s cultural diversity shines through its festivals, arts, music, and world-renowned cuisine. Visitors can explore bustling markets, the beauty of Marine Drive, and the tranquillity of Elephanta Island. With its dynamic nightlife and colonial-era charm, Mumbai offers an exciting and unforgettable experience for those seeking both cultural immersion and urban adventure.

Flight schedule:

Flight No. Origin Destination Frequency Effective Departure Arrival 6E 1855 Mumbai Seychelles Tue, Thurs, Sat, Sun Mar 22 2025 07:20 10:35 6E 1856 Seychelles Mumbai Tue, Thurs, Sat, Sun Mar 22, 2025 18:15 0:35

*Schedule maybe subject to change depending on approvals from regulatory authorities