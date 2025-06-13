 IndiGo starts direct flights between Bhubaneshwar and Abu Dhabi

IndiGo starts direct flights between Bhubaneshwar and Abu Dhabi

Inaugural flight flagged off by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Mohan Charan Majhi

Airlines and Aviation
India

IndiGo commenced operations on two new routes connecting Bhubaneswar with Abu Dhabi and Visakhapatnam respectively, further strengthening regional as well as international connectivity from Odisha. The inaugural flight from Bhubaneshwar to Abu Dhabi, was flagged off by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, expressing his support to IndiGo’s commitment towards making air travel more accessible, convenient, and affordable for customers across the state.

The newly launched flights, with support from Odisha government under New Destination Policy, offer direct international connectivity between Bhubaneswar and Abu Dhabi, operating three times a week, as well as enhanced regional access with daily direct flights between Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam.

Flight Schedule: 

Flight No.

Origin

Destination

Frequency

Effective

Departure

Arrival

6E 6214

Bhubaneshwar

Visakhapatnam

Daily

June 12, 2025

12:35

13:55

6E 6101

Visakhapatnam

Bhubaneshwar

Daily

June 12, 2025

14:25

15:45

6E 1441

Abu Dhabi

Bhubaneswar

Tue, Thu, Sat

June 12, 2025

02:35

08:35

6E 1442

Bhubaneswar

Abu Dhabi

Tue, Thu, Sat

June 12, 2025

09:35

12:35

 

 

