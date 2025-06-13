IndiGo starts direct flights between Bhubaneshwar and Abu Dhabi

IndiGo commenced operations on two new routes connecting Bhubaneswar with Abu Dhabi and Visakhapatnam respectively, further strengthening regional as well as international connectivity from Odisha. The inaugural flight from Bhubaneshwar to Abu Dhabi, was flagged off by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, expressing his support to IndiGo’s commitment towards making air travel more accessible, convenient, and affordable for customers across the state.

The newly launched flights, with support from Odisha government under New Destination Policy, offer direct international connectivity between Bhubaneswar and Abu Dhabi, operating three times a week, as well as enhanced regional access with daily direct flights between Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam.

Flight Schedule: