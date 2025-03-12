IndiGo has reached an agreement with Amadeus to implement advanced Revenue Management technology, Amadeus Segment Revenue Management Flex (Amadeus SRM Flex).

With the adoption of this cloud-based Revenue Management system, IndiGo will benefit from an intuitive and easy-to-operate user interface. The web-based application, SRM Flex will receive information from IndiGo’s Navitaire New Skies® Passenger Service System (PSS) through its cutting-edge Revenue Management Integration Service. This will enable near real-time data exchange capabilities allowing the carrier to immediately respond to market dynamics such as new bookings or equipment changes.

Price setting capabilities within the system can be adjusted to be rule-based, science-based, or a mix of both depending on the carrier’s strategy. Repetitive routines can also be automated in order to optimize operational efficiency and increase revenue opportunities.

Abhijit Dasgupta, SVP – Planning and Revenue Management IndiGo, says: “IndiGo is making great progress on its journey ‘Towards New Heights and across New Frontiers’ to adapt and excel in the evolving aviation industry. Amadeus’ Revenue Management technology will enable IndiGo’s revenue management team to have more granular steering controls, make quicker business decisions, drive greater automation and increase efficiency across the board. IndiGo will be able to streamline its operations by consolidating interfaces into one, resulting in time optimization and a sharper focus on more sophisticated Revenue Management strategies required for a fast-growing network in a diverse set of markets and passenger segments. Most importantly, it enables IndiGo to merge its own growing data science & machine learning capabilities with the solution, leveraging the strengths of both IndiGo and Amadeus to develop an ecosystem that can cater to IndiGo’s expansion plans and future growth.”

Javier Laforgue, Executive Vice President, Travel Unit & Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Amadeus, says, “We are pleased to work with IndiGo to make the most of this technology. Together, we will help maximize the carrier’s revenue opportunities and create new efficiencies so IndiGo can focus on providing great service to its passengers. Amadeus’ Revenue Management technology is open, PSS agnostic, modular, and easy to use. It can also be seamlessly integrated with external solutions that IndiGo currently uses or plans to use. We are confident that this technology will firmly place IndiGo on solid footing for the long term as it looks to grow in India and beyond.”

David P. Evans, Head of Navitaire, added, “We’re thrilled that IndiGo has adopted Amadeus’ Revenue Management technology to drive new opportunities and growth. Navitaire’s open, adaptable and scalable platform enables airlines like IndiGo to connect to their preferred business partners, helping to enhance their Revenue Management capabilities, streamline operations and respond swiftly to market dynamics. We look forward to supporting IndiGo in their growth and expansion efforts.”

IndiGo has charted a course of rapid growth in India and across the globe, backed by a firm order for 500 A320 aircraft. Its selection of Amadeus SRM Flex will ensure that it has the right technology in place to support this growth far into the future. Currently, IndiGo features a fleet of over 400 aircraft, with more than 2,200 daily flights, connecting 120+ destinations, of which 38 are international. Last year, the carrier welcomed over 113 million passengers and launched its business class offering, IndiGoStretch, and loyalty program, IndiGo BluChip.