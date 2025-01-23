IndiGo, India’s preferred carrier, announced the launch of new flights between Mumbai and Jharsuguda, Odisha, starting March 01, 2025. These daily direct flights will offer customers an extended range of travel options to enhance accessibility and ensuring seamless connectivity. This addition will further strengthen inter-state connectivity, promoting increased trade and economic opportunities for both cities.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said: “We are pleased to expand our operations further with the launch of daily, direct, operations between Mumbai and Jharsuguda, Odisha. This new route marks IndiGo’s fourth direct connection to/from Jharsuguda, following Bengaluru, Delhi, and Kolkata. By connecting Jharsuguda with Mumbai, a critical hub for commerce and industry, we aim to position Jharsuguda as a key gateway for growth and development in the region. IndiGo continues to be committed towards providing affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences across an extensive network for our customers.”

Jharsuguda is a city located in the western part of the Indian state of Odisha. It is an emerging industrial hub, particularly in the metal and cement sectors. It has a thriving industry, mostly centered around thermal power plants and mining. Jharsuguda has often been referred to as “Little India” due to its diverse demography, languages, and cultures. Jharsuguda offers several tourist attractions, including waterfalls, temples, wildlife sanctuaries, and natural parks in the surrounding region. While it may not be a typical tourist destination, it has its own charm for those interested in nature and cultural exploration. Places like Koilighughar waterfall, Ram Chandi Temple, Jhadeswar Temple, Pikolgughar Stream, Guja Pahad, Ulapgarh Hill forts, Babadera cave, etc., are some of the notable tourist attractions.

Mumbai, formerly known as Bombay, is the financial capital of India and one of the most populous cities in the world. Located on the west coast of India, along the Arabian Sea, Mumbai is the heart of the Bollywood film industry and a hub for commerce, fashion, and entertainment. The city’s skyline is a mix of colonial-era buildings, modern skyscrapers, and bustling streets that reflect its dynamic and diverse culture. As the economic powerhouse of the country, Mumbai attracts millions of migrants seeking opportunities, which contributes to its vibrant and cosmopolitan atmosphere.

Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website www.goIndiGo.in or through our mobile app. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s domestic connectivity.

Flight schedule: