Indonesia and Malaysia reinforce tourism partnership through a sales mission in Jakarta

Southeast Asian neighbours Indonesia and Malaysia recently boosted their tourism ties through a Sales Mission in the Special Capital Region of Jakarta (DKI Jakarta) which focused on Melaka as a key destination.

In a statement to Malaysian national news agency Bernama, the Johor Bahru Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia said the three-day programme held from 19th to 21st August was jointly organised by them and Jakarta’s local government.

The event enabled 33 Melaka tourism industry players and 25 operators from DKI Jakarta to meet and discuss relevant matters.

Also on hand were representatives of the Indonesian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Indonesia Inbound Tour Operator Association, Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association Jakarta, and the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents.

Shared culture, shared goals

In his opening remarks, Johor Bahru consul-general Sigit S Widiyanto emphasised that ties between Jakarta and Melaka extend beyond economic collaboration to shared history and culture.

Widyanto said: “The two cities are like twin siblings born of the same maritime spice route. Tourism cooperation is not just about visitor numbers but also about strengthening cultural bonds and understanding,.”

The programme aims to spur the development of new tourism packages built around historical and cultural narratives, particularly the maritime trade links that once connected Jakarta and Melaka.

Widyanto added that, with this spirit of collaboration, the initiative is expected to create a sustainable, mutually beneficial tourism ecosystem while strengthening regional solidarity in Southeast Asia.