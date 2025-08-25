 Indonesia and Malaysia reinforce tourism partnership through a sales mission in Jakarta

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Indonesia and Malaysia reinforce tourism partnership through a sales mission in Jakarta

33 Melaka tourism industry players and 25 operators from DKI Jakarta were able to meet and discuss relevant matters

Roadshow
Indonesia
(Photo: Bernama)

Southeast Asian neighbours Indonesia and Malaysia recently boosted their tourism ties through a Sales Mission in the Special Capital Region of Jakarta (DKI Jakarta) which focused on Melaka as a key destination.

In a statement to Malaysian national news agency Bernama, the Johor Bahru Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia said the three-day programme held from 19th to 21st August was jointly organised by them and Jakarta’s local government. 

The event enabled 33 Melaka tourism industry players and 25 operators from DKI Jakarta to meet and discuss relevant matters.

Also on hand were representatives of the Indonesian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Indonesia Inbound Tour Operator Association, Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association Jakarta, and the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents.

Shared culture, shared goals

In his opening remarks, Johor Bahru consul-general Sigit S Widiyanto  emphasised that ties between Jakarta and Melaka extend beyond economic collaboration to shared history and culture.

Widyanto said: “The two cities are like twin siblings born of the same maritime spice route. Tourism cooperation is not just about visitor numbers but also about strengthening cultural bonds and understanding,.”

The programme aims to spur the development of new tourism packages built around historical and cultural narratives, particularly the maritime trade links that once connected Jakarta and Melaka.

Widyanto added that, with this spirit of collaboration, the initiative is expected to create a sustainable, mutually beneficial tourism ecosystem while strengthening regional solidarity in Southeast Asia.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content
The New-Look Centara Karon Resort Phuket Is ‘The Newly Reimagined Place To Be In Phuket’

The New-Look Centara Karon Resort Phuket Is ‘The Newly Reimagined Place To Be In Phuket’

Going Beyond in Product Engineering with Chris Ormiston: Success in this role means constantly thinking ‘outside the box’

Going Beyond in Product Engineering with Chris Ormiston: Success in this role means constantly thinking ‘outside the box’

W Kuala Lumpur – Upgrading The Workation

W Kuala Lumpur – Upgrading The Workation

Witness A Celestial Phenomena on Quark Expeditions’ Iceland To Greenland: Total Solar Eclipse 2026 Cruises

Witness A Celestial Phenomena on Quark Expeditions’ Iceland To Greenland: Total Solar Eclipse 2026 Cruises

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Indonesia and Malaysia reinforce tourism partnership through a sales mission in Jakarta

33 Melaka tourism industry players and 25 operators from DKI Jakarta were able to meet and discuss relevant matters

(Photo: Bernama)

Southeast Asian neighbours Indonesia and Malaysia recently boosted their tourism ties through a Sales Mission in the Special Capital Region of Jakarta (DKI Jakarta) which focused on Melaka as a key destination.

In a statement to Malaysian national news agency Bernama, the Johor Bahru Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia said the three-day programme held from 19th to 21st August was jointly organised by them and Jakarta’s local government. 

The event enabled 33 Melaka tourism industry players and 25 operators from DKI Jakarta to meet and discuss relevant matters.

Also on hand were representatives of the Indonesian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Indonesia Inbound Tour Operator Association, Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association Jakarta, and the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents.

Shared culture, shared goals

In his opening remarks, Johor Bahru consul-general Sigit S Widiyanto  emphasised that ties between Jakarta and Melaka extend beyond economic collaboration to shared history and culture.

Widyanto said: “The two cities are like twin siblings born of the same maritime spice route. Tourism cooperation is not just about visitor numbers but also about strengthening cultural bonds and understanding,.”

The programme aims to spur the development of new tourism packages built around historical and cultural narratives, particularly the maritime trade links that once connected Jakarta and Melaka.

Widyanto added that, with this spirit of collaboration, the initiative is expected to create a sustainable, mutually beneficial tourism ecosystem while strengthening regional solidarity in Southeast Asia.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top

idnpp

idnpp login

slot thailand

https://www.santoscar.net/viaturas/usadas/

https://slotthailand.feiradolivro-poa.com.br/

https://standabiliopinto.com/viaturas