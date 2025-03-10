Indonesian tourism minister Widiyanti Putri Wardhana ramped up tourism promotion for her nation at the recently concluded ITB Berlin.

From 4th to 6th March, Wardhana and her team explored opportunities for cooperation through bilateral meetings with counterpart agencies from across the globe.

Among these were UN Tourism secretary general Zurab Pololikashvili and Gloria Guevara, currently a candidate to become the next secretary-general of UN Tourism; as well as Dieter Janecek and Dr Marion Weber from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action.

The tourism minister presented five flagship programmes during her meetings, which include Indonesia’s Clean Tourism Movement; Tourism 5.0 via artificial intelligence (AI) and digitalisation; Upgrading Tourism through gastronomy, marine, and wellness tourism; Event planning and organisation utilising original Indonesian intellectual property (IP); and Tourism Villages.

In a statement released to the media on Sunday, 9th March, Wardhana said: “I am optimistic this collaboration can encourage tourism’s contribution to Indonesia’s economic growth.”