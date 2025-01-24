The Indonesian government expressed optimism regarding the tourism sector’s potential as an economic growth driver.

At present, relevant authorities are implementing measures to ensure that Indonesian tourism continues to attract investments, including the establishment of special economic zones (SEZs) and the offering of incentives to potential investors.

Speaking to members of the Indonesian Travel Agents Association (ASITA) on Tuesday, 21st January, Haryo Limanseto, an expert with the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, said: “Tourism is one of the priority sectors in driving national economic growth. The Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs will certainly continue to encourage increased investment and development in the tourism sector, including by establishing SEZs that focus on tourism.”

Necessary for development

Limanseto added that tourism can help generate jobs, improve people’s welfare, and strengthen Indonesia’s competitiveness on the global stage.

In order to achieve this, the government has designated and developed high-priority tourist destinations, improved the quality of tourism human resources, and facilitated investment in the tourism sector.

He said: “Regional government support in tourism development is a long-term investment to build a sustainable economy. By recognizing its tourism potential, new opportunities will open up for employment and improve the welfare of the surrounding community. If managed properly, this sector can be the main source of regional economic growth.”

The meeting between the association sought to find ways to boost post-pandemic recovery in the tourism sector.

Collaboration is key

At the same event, ASITA chair Nunung Rusmiati laid out both the challenges and opportunities in the Indonesian tourism sector.

Rusmiati underlined the need to bolster collaboration to boost both foreign and domestic tourist volumes.

Likewise, Brilianto Mursabdo, an assistant deputy at the ministry, said the government had taken some steps to take care of the challenges faced by the industry.

This includes concerns over connectivity, especially regarding the availability of flight routes and competitive ticket prices.

The government also tries to improve the human capital in the industry through certification and vocational programs, including through the pre-employment card program.

The collaborative efforts will also pave the way for Indonesia to be a leading tourist destination in the world.