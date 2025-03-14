Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism is encouraging both locals and tourists to help boost cleanliness at tourist destinations throughout the country.

In keeping with the Ministry’s Clean Tourism Movement (GWB) the initiative will be instrumental in raising Indonesia’s tourism ranking as a global destination.

Vinsensius Jemadu, tourism deputy for the development of event organisers, pointed out that Indonesian tourist destinations continue to score poorly in terms of cleanliness, health, and overall safety.

Indeed, Indonesia is currently ranked 89th out of 114 countries with regard to the cleanliness and health protocols implemented at its tourist destinations.

Jemadu added that the government hopes to move the country into the top 60 clean global destinations at the very least.

How the GWB helps

Indonesia’s GWB was created to encourage the improvement of cleanliness and health at tourist destinations.

Initiatives spearheaded by the movement include educating and assisting micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) owners on hygienic procedures for preparing, processing, packaging, serving, and selling food products at tourist destinations.

According to Jemadu, many food products sold in tourist areas still fail to pass muster in terms of hygienic preparation and packaging.

He said: “This indicates that the cleanliness and hygiene are still sorely lacking, and we will make it a point to make improvements.”