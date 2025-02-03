Renowned for its contemporary design and vibrant atmosphere, lifestyle hotel brand INNSiDE by Meliá is expanding its premium portfolio with the opening of INNSiDE La Reserva Costa del Este. Following the recent announcement of two projects in the Dominican Republic, Meliá Hotels International further strengthens its presence in Latin America with this new addition in Costa del Este, Argentina. This 4-star hotel, currently under construction will feature 88 rooms, 60 residences and a wide range of services to offer guests a seamlessly relaxing getaway by the sea. The addition of several gastronomic delights, swimming pool, spa and co-working area seamlessly combines leisure and business, in keeping with the INNSiDE brand.

Costa del Este, a serene coastal destination in Argentina, is celebrated for its sandy beaches, luscious fauna and peaceful seascapes – perfect for nature enthusiasts, and travellers looking to unwind in a peaceful retreat. Costa del Este’s rich culture and abundance of outdoor activities make this Argentinian location the perfect escape to explore the Atlantic coastline.

This upcoming opening marks Meliá third collaboration with the Almarena Group in Argentina, following the recent partnership for two hotels in Buenos Aires. President and CEO of Meliá Hotels International, Gabriel Escarrer stated, “We see significant potential for the expansion of our brands in Argentina. Consequently, we are engaged in numerous projects aimed at strengthening our market leadership. Furthermore, the experience and prestige of our brands position us as the optimal choice for the future of the hotel industry in the country.” Meliá’s portfolio in Argentina will now expand to five hotels, including three in Buenos Aires and one in Iguazú, with the Gran Meliá Iguazú recently recognised as the ‘Best Hotel in Argentina’ at the World Travel Awards.