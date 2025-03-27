The Institute of Hospitality (IoH) has renewed its endorsement of Tourism for All’s (TFA) online disability and accessibility awareness training courses. This renewal highlights the value of TFA’s efforts in promoting inclusivity within the tourism sector.

IoH’s continued support recognises the high quality of TFA’s training, which equips tourism businesses with the skills and knowledge needed to enhance accessibility for disabled travellers. TFA’s training programme plays a key role in helping businesses meet the needs of all customers and contribute to a more inclusive tourism industry.

“This renewal reinforces our ongoing commitment to improving accessibility in the tourism sector. It reflects the growing industry recognition of the importance of providing services that cater to the needs of disabled travellers,” said Raymond Veal, CEO of Tourism for All.

TFA’s initiatives continue to make a significant impact. Its Travel Planner platform, which lists accessible accommodation, attractions, and restaurants, has seen a 40% increase in user engagement year-on-year. Additionally, the economic contribution of disabled travellers is substantial, with the Purple Pound estimated at £14.6 billion annually to the English economy. As the population of disabled individuals continues to rise, businesses that adapt to this growing market are well-positioned for long-term success.

The UK government has set an ambitious target to become Europe’s most accessible tourism destination by 2030, alongside a new ambition to welcome 50 million international visitors per year. This goal highlights the importance of businesses embracing accessibility as a core part of their operations. By addressing barriers and fostering inclusivity, the tourism industry can unlock new growth opportunities, contributing to a more equitable and prosperous tourism landscape.

Robert Richardson FIH MI, CEO of the Institute of Hospitality, said, “We are proud to continue our endorsement of Tourism for All’s online training courses. Their efforts set new standards for accessibility and inclusion, helping to ensure the tourism sector is welcoming to all visitors.”