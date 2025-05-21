According to the research, by the end of the year, Travel & Tourism will also support more than 925,000 jobs.

Latest data from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has revealed that international visitor spend in the United Arab Emirates is set to reach a record AED 228.5BN in 2025, 37% above the previous peak of 2019.

The global tourism body’s annual Economic Impact Research (EIR) shows that Travel & Tourism in the UAE is set for another record year in 2025, with the sector forecast to contribute AED 267.5BN to the national economy, accounting for almost 13% of GDP.

Domestic visitor spend is also projected to reach a record high at AED 60BN – 47% above 2019, highlighting the continued strength of the local travel market.

These milestones reflect the UAE’s leadership in driving innovation, sustainability, and seamless connectivity across its cities and attractions, powered by initiatives such as smart city development, world-class infrastructure, and a laser focus on visitor experience.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: “The UAE continues to lead the way in global Travel & Tourism. From cutting-edge smart cities to exceptional hospitality and seamless visa systems, the country is a model of how strategic vision drives economic growth.

“With initiatives like the Tourism Strategy 2031 and the National Tourism Charter, the UAE is building a future-ready sector rooted in sustainability and innovation. With strong leadership and public-private alignment, 2025 is set to mark yet another chapter in the UAE’s remarkable tourism success story.”

A look back at 2024

According to the data, in 2024 the sector contributed AED 257.3BN to the UAE economy and supported 898,600 jobs, making up nearly one in eight jobs in the country.

Spending from international travellers reach AED 217.3BN, while domestic visitor spend injected AED 57.6BN into the national economy.

What Does the Next Decade Look Like?

Looking ahead to the next 10 years, WTTC forecasts the sector will contribute nearly AED 287.8BN to the economy by 2035, representing 10.4% of the national GDP.

The workforce is expected to exceed 1MN jobs, underscoring the sector’s central role in economic diversification and national growth.

Across the Middle East

The Middle Eastern Travel & Tourism sector continues to grow at pace. In 2024, the region contributed $341.9BN to GDP and supported 7.3MN jobs.

WTTC is forecasting that Travel & Tourism across the region will continue to grow throughout 2025 with the GDP contribution set to reach $367.3BN. Jobs are forecast to reach 7.7MN.

