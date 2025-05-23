ITC hotels signs Welcomhotel Vrindavan 

ITC Hotels Limited (ITCHL) announced the signing of a new Welcomhotel in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh with M/s. KD Greens, Mathura. This marks the entry of Brand Welcomhotel to an important market and further strengthens the ITCHL footprint in Uttar Pradesh with the existing six operating hotels offering 479 keys and more properties across brands in the pipeline.

Spread across 3 acres, ‘Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels Vrindavan’ will feature 120 guest rooms along with large banqueting space, an all-day dining, a speciality restaurant, swimming pool, spa & kids club.

Located 90 km from the Noida International Airport, on Delhi Agra Highway – NH-19, Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels Vrindavan will have excellent connectivity from Delhi National Capital Region and the cites of Agra, Mathura and Lucknow.

Anil Chadha, Managing Director, ITC Hotels said: "India’s pilgrimage tourism has witnessed a big upswing. Travellers are seeking meaning-driven journeys, spaces of reflection and connections with heritage and self. As the country witnesses a surge in domestic travel with cultural pride, spiritual destinations have become vibrant tourism hubs, driving footfall and economic opportunity across various cities and heritage sites. We recognise this growing demand. Welcomhotel Vrindavan shall reflect the legacy of this sacred town.”

Narendra Kumar Agrawal, Partner, KD Greens said: “We are delighted to have entered into an agreement for Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels Vrindavan with ITC Hotels Limited. We are confident this association will contribute to the growing landscape of the cities of Vrindavan and Mathura. Destinations such as Goverdhan, Barsana and Gokul also add to the charm of these cities, making the hotel an ideal choice for religious tourism and wedding destinations.”