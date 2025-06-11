IT&CM Asia and CTW Asia-Pacific 2025 to champion thought leadership and wellbeing in MICE

IT&CM Asia and CTW Asia-Pacific 2025 returns to Bangkok this September, honouring its long-standing commitment to deliver powerful thought leadership, inclusive travel experiences, and robust educational content.

This year’s three-day event will run from 23rd to 25th September, bringing together MICE and corporate travel professionals from all over the region.

The programme slate for 2025 will include a series of conferences, networking activities, as well as hands-on workshops.

Where learning and thought leadership take centre stage

Day one of the conference will centre on education and skill-building, supported by leading global associations such as the Global MICE Collaborative (IAEE, MPI, SITE), ICCA, and GBTA.

Delegates can pre-register for the MICE Fundamentals: Conferences, Exhibitions & Incentive Events certification course by the Global MICE Collaborative.

Course Highlights:

Learn from seasoned MICE professionals

Participate in interactive assignments and live case studies

Network with peers and experts

Gain tools for career growth

Access practical planning resources

SITE chief executive Annette Gregg said of their participation: “The Global MICE Collaborative is thrilled to be the educational partner with TTG Events for IT&CM Asia and CTW APAC 2025. This certification builds a strong foundation for professionals in emerging MICE markets.”

ICCA will lead a Sustainable Gastronomy in MICE activity that explores the wonders of gastronomy through the lens of sustainability and innovation. Delegates will take part in interactive experiences that encourage knowledge sharing and promote responsible practices within the business events landscape.

Delegates will participate in a series of hands-on activities that encourage interaction, collaboration, and cultural appreciation, providing a refreshing break from traditional business meetings while facilitating networking in an informal setting.

Powered by Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), CTW Asia-Pacific brings thoughts and ideas for delegates to have a discussion on the topic of business travel and its future resilience, with a focus on sustainability, policy, and traveller well-being.

What’s on this year’s slate?

The conference agenda is crafted to meet the diverse needs of buyers and suppliers, providing actionable insights and strategic foresight:

Opening Keynote – Fireside Chat: A discussion on wellness in business events and corporate travel, exploring how mindfulness, delegate experience design, and stress reduction are becoming key to enhancing event impact. The session will also introduce TCEB’s new 'MEET WELL' campaign, a national initiative addressing industry demands for wellness, sustainability, seamless connectivity, and ROI-driven event design.

Express Mindful Moment – “Your Smiling Heart”: A 10-minute mindfulness session led by Dr Buathon Thienarrom, using meditative sounds to promote self-awareness.

Speed-Dating Session : 5-minute roundtable engagement for selected buyers and exhibitors to encourage quality networking and business lead generation.

Tastebud Lab Conference: A roundtable exploring how food as a wellness driver is reshaping the hospitality, health tourism, and MICE landscape. From personalised nutrition, future food systems, and sustainable culinary experiences, the session uncovers how destinations can innovate for competitive advantage.

But the learning goes on for both media and hosted buyers after the event thanks to a three-day/two-night tour that will enable them to explore a different side of Thailand.

This special post-show experience showcases lesser-known, yet dynamic MICE destinations beyond Bangkok:

Phitsanulok – Sukhothai (North): Discover the UNESCO-listed Sukhothai Historical Park and well-preserved temples with unforgettable sunset views.

Krabi (South): Immerse in coastal nature and enjoy freshly caught seafood. Take in the breathtaking scenery of Krabi.

Khon Kaen (North-East): Experience the vibrant culture, culinary scene, and high-quality silk production unique to Khon Kaen.

These curated tours strengthen destination marketing efforts, enabling first-hand buyer engagement with Thailand’s regional MICE capabilities.

Teaming up with the industry’s best and brightest

IT&CM Asia and CTW Asia-Pacific 2025 is backed by a distinguished network of global and regional collaborators, whose contributions help elevate the event experience: