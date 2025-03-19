Indian online travel platform ixigo signed a partnership with global traveltech firm Amadeus to enhance its airline content offerings.

Through this collaboration, ixigo will integrate Amadeus’ advanced EDIFACT (Electronic Data Interchange for Administration, Commerce and Transport) and NDC (New Distribution Capability) content into its platform.

For ixigo executives, this is an important collaboration for their future plansas they are now aligned with a leading player in the traveltech sector.

Creating more value

In a joint statement, ixigo group chief executive Aloke Bajpai and group co-CEO Rajnish Kumar said: “At ixigo, we are continuously enhancing our flight offerings with new features and services to add more value for travelers. This collaboration will help us strengthen our airline content, providing users with a seamless, one-stop journey planning experience. With Amadeus’ advanced technology solutions combined with our focus on usability & customer experience, we are confident of gaining more momentum for our flights business.”

For his part, Amadeus vice-president for travel and managing director for the Asia Pacific Javier Laforgue remarked: “India is seeing a new golden age of travel, and we are proud to work alongside one of the nation’s fastest growing online travel businesses to capture this momentum. NDC continues to gain traction, offering access to the tailored, end-to-end experiences travelers have come to expect. We are delighted to further accelerate this process of adoption through our partnership with ixigo.”

Integration for a seamless booking experience

This integration will enable ixigo to provide travelers with greater choice, flexibility, and a seamless flight booking experience.

By leveraging Amadeus’ technology, ixigo will be able to enhance its travel offerings, introduce advanced post-booking services, and create a more comprehensive journey for users.

This collaboration will also provide ixigo access to a broader range of travel options on a single platform, eliminating the need for costlier and less scalable alternatives.