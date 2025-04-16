Japan Airlines (JAL) announced that it is one of the special sponsors for the upcoming Shiseido JAL Ladies Open.

To be held at the Totsuka Country Club West Course in Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture, from 3rd to 6th July, the tournament is the 17th event of the Japan Ladies’ Professional Golf Association (JLPGA) for 2025.

JAL has previously supported various sports activities including professional golf, but this sponsorship marks the first time that it will be sponsoring a women’s professional golf tournament.

In doing so, JAL hopes to inspire dreams and hopes of turning professional among the audience whilst enhancing its brand value and encouraging new steps forward.

Forging connections through sports and travel

Under the mission of connecting people and regions to the world through the skies, JAL has long recognised the emotional and connective power of sports, engaging in various initiatives.

These include supporting the safe and comfortable travel of athletes and fans, planning and offering experiential tours that combine sports spectating with travel, and collaborating with locally held tournaments to promote sports and regional revitalization.

Additionally, the JAL Group strives to contribute to people’s well-being through the relationships and connections fostered by travel.

This involves promoting well-being from multiple perspectives, including physical and mental health, social relationships, and harmony with the environment.

Golf, a sport enjoyed across generations and genders, aligns perfectly with the concept of well-being.

Through this sponsorship, JAL aims to provide enriched spectating and travel experiences for players, fans, and local communities, while connecting the diverse values of sports to the future.