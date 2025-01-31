As part of the Japanese government’s drive against overtourism, the Japanese Embassy in the Philippines recently decreased application slots for Filipinos seeking to enter the country as tourists.

Over the past two years, Japan has been experiencing a massive surge in foreign arrivals, a phenomenon driven by a weakened yen.

That said, the embassy urges Filipino applicants to submit their tourist visa applications at least two months in advance, more than double the previous recommendation.

While this is seen as a means to combat overtourism, the sudden change in visa policy could dampen the travel boom to Japan.

The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) reported that around 818,700 Filipino travelers visited Japan in 2024, a 31.6 percent increase from the previous year and a record high for the second consecutive year.

What happens now?

According to an official statement, the embassy will be transitioning to a centralised visa system later this year, possibly outsourcing the processing of applications to a designated agency.

While the change is expected to improve efficiency, industry stakeholders expressed valid concerns regarding the consolidation of visa-related services under a single entity.

That said, Japan’s tourist visa screening for Filipinos will remain stringent, including income verification and other document requirements.

Stakeholders, however, worry that the additional restrictions and processing delays may push travelers to seek alternative destinations.