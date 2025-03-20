The Japan Tourism Organisation (JTO) reports that the estimated number of foreign arrivals in February 2025 was up by 16.9 percent from the total recorded in February 2024.

According to the report released on Wednesday, 19th March, the February 2025 total hit 3,258,100 arrivals, exceeding three million for the first time on record for the month.

Findings show that growth was driven by a 57.3 percent surge in Chinese visitors during the Lunar New Year holiday, as well as an increase of flights between China and Japan.

Massive influx

Chinese numbers, however, were surpassed by that of South Korea, as travellers from that nation to Japan totalled 847,300, up by 3.5 percent year on year.

The JTO also reported 191,500 visitors from the United States, up 28.8 percent, and 88,800 from Australia, up 33.5 percent.

In terms of outbound travel, the number of Japanese nationals who went overseas in February increased by 20.7 percent from February 2024’s total.

Outbound numbers remain short of pre-pandemic levels, and the trends appears to be driven by both price increases and a weaker-performing yen.